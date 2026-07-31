Communi-trees: Sign Up for a Free Tree Now Through August 31, 2026
Friday, July 31, 2026
|Autumn Gold Ginkgo
Photo by Ellen H.
Shoreline residents, schools, churches, and businesses can receive a free tree through Communi-trees — the City’s tree giveaway and planting program!
Trees provide many benefits to our community. They clean our air and water, create shade, reduce stress, and make Shoreline more beautiful.
New this year:
This year, Communi-trees will offer residents free street trees to plant in the right-of-way adjacent to their property. Street trees are trees planted in the public right-of-way. This is typically the space between a road and sidewalk, but can also extend past the sidewalk, or include space in easements and alleyways.
When you sign up for Communi-trees, you get:
- Up to three free trees per property
- Help picking the right tree for your space
- Free planting supplies
- Training on tree planting and care
- Planting assistance for individuals with disabilities (subject to volunteer availability)
Full details on eligibility, available trees, and more can be found at ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees.
Sign Up Now!
Sign up anytime between now and August 31 at 11:59pm. It doesn’t matter when you sign up — just make sure it’s before August 31!
Questions? Contact us at communitrees@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2488.
Sign Up Now!
Sign up anytime between now and August 31 at 11:59pm. It doesn’t matter when you sign up — just make sure it’s before August 31!
Questions? Contact us at communitrees@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2488.
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