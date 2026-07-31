Communi-trees: Sign Up for a Free Tree Now Through August 31, 2026

Autumn Gold Ginkgo

Photo by Ellen H.

Shoreline residents, schools, churches, and businesses can receive a free tree through Shoreline residents, schools, churches, and businesses can receive athrough Communi-trees — the City’s tree giveaway and planting program!





Up to three free trees per property

Help picking the right tree for your space

Free planting supplies

Training on tree planting and care

Planting assistance for individuals with disabilities (subject to volunteer availability)





Sign Up Now!



Sign up anytime between now and August 31 at 11:59pm. It doesn’t matter when you sign up — just make sure it’s before August 31!



Questions? Contact us at Full details on eligibility, available trees, and more can be found at ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees Sign Up Now!Sign up anytime between now and August 31 at 11:59pm. It doesn’t matter when you sign up — just make sure it’s before August 31!Questions? Contact us at communitrees@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2488.









They clean our air and water, create shade, reduce stress, and make Shoreline more beautiful.This year, Communi-trees will offer residents free street trees to plant in the right-of-way adjacent to their property. Street trees are trees planted in the public right-of-way. This is typically the space between a road and sidewalk, but can also extend past the sidewalk, or include space in easements and alleyways.