Free classes for English Language Learners at Shoreline Library start August 5, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026


English Language Learners (ELL Classes)

Shoreline Library
206-362-7550

Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30pm
August 5 – September 30, No Class August 19.

For adults.
Cost: FREE

Learn English reading, writing, grammar and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Most suitable for beginner-level learners.

Registration not required. Walk-ins welcome. Space is limited.

This program is made possible by the KCLS Foundation.


Posted by DKH at 2:33 AM
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