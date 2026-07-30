Free classes for English Language Learners at Shoreline Library start August 5, 2026

206-362-7550



Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30pm

August 5 – September 30, No Class August 19.



For adults.

Cost: FREE



Learn English reading, writing, grammar and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Most suitable for beginner-level learners.



Registration not required. Walk-ins welcome. Space is limited.



This program is made possible by the KCLS Foundation.





