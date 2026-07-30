Free classes for English Language Learners at Shoreline Library start August 5, 2026
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Shoreline Library
206-362-7550
Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30pm
August 5 – September 30, No Class August 19.
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Learn English reading, writing, grammar and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Most suitable for beginner-level learners.
Registration not required. Walk-ins welcome. Space is limited.
This program is made possible by the KCLS Foundation.
Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30pm
August 5 – September 30, No Class August 19.
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Learn English reading, writing, grammar and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Most suitable for beginner-level learners.
Registration not required. Walk-ins welcome. Space is limited.
This program is made possible by the KCLS Foundation.
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