Candidate for Senate 32nd Legislative District - Cindy Ryu

Cindy Ryu Cindy Ryu - Candidate for Senate 32nd Legislative District

I am seeking election to the Senate to continue delivering effective, reliable leadership for the 32nd District to address affordability, access to healthcare, and fully fund our schools.I have served the 32nd Legislative District since 2011. As a Shoreline City Councilmember, I became the first Korean American woman elected mayor. I am a Husky, a small business owner, and a longtime advocate for consumers and working families. We raised our children in the Shoreline and Edmonds Schools before they attended UW-Seattle.I have championed legislation expanding housing, protecting workers, strengthening consumer rights, and investing in transportation and economic development while serving as chair of Housing and Community Development, and now as chair of the Technology, Economic Development and Veterans Committee, with jurisdiction over disaster preparedness and resilience.I have expanded accountability for hate crimes, supported public schools, invested in broadband and local businesses, and fought to make government more efficient, transparent and accountable.The state’s budget shortfall only highlights how Washington’s tax system is failing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing state. Our unfair structure is contributing to ever-growing income inequality. I will continue to support progressive taxation.I served on the Appropriations Committee and had direct input on the state’s Operating budget. We are facing unnecessary pressure from the federal government’s passage of H.R. 1, and our state now has a greater administrative burden and cost to provide less in SNAP and Medicaid benefits as more of our most vulnerable people struggle to survive.Despite those pressures, I am committed to supporting Washingtonians who are struggling and keeping core services funded. I stood against calls to slash the budget and cause pain to people, and in the Senate, I will continue to advocate for the most vulnerable among us. I ask for your vote.