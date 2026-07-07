Providence at Home with Compassus offers Hospice Volunteer Training in October 2026
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Hospice offers volunteers a chance to enhance a terminally ill patient’s life while enriching their own. They also provide much-needed support to families and caregivers.
Volunteers visit with patients, provide respite to caregivers, assist with errands, extend a loving presence, play games, or record life stories – to name just a few ways they serve.
We offer a hybrid training model which provides information about hospice philosophy and end-of-life education. Our training incorporates about 11 hours of self-paced online modules with a one day in-person training. The online modules must be done before attending the in-person training which is held at our administrative offices in Tukwila.
While the training will be held in Tukwila, volunteers are encouraged to serve in the geographic locations that make sense for them. Our agency serves all of King and Pierce Counties. We need volunteers in all parts of our service area.
All roles support our core values of compassion, integrity, excellence, teamwork, and innovation. Our team helps volunteers discover their strengths and guide them toward their best role.
Accepting applications: Puget Sound Volunteer Application
If you have any questions about hospice or our volunteer program, please call us at 206-299-6040 or email PugetSoundVolunteers@Compassus.com.
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