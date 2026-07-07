Providence at Home with Compassus offers Hospice Volunteer Training in October 2026



Hospice offers volunteers a chance to enhance a terminally ill patient’s life while enriching their own. They also provide much-needed support to families and caregivers. Hospice offers volunteers a chance to enhance a terminally ill patient’s life while enriching their own. They also provide much-needed support to families and caregivers.





Volunteers visit with patients, provide respite to caregivers, assist with errands, extend a loving presence, play games, or record life stories – to name just a few ways they serve.