What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 1 - 7
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 1 - 7
Summer is in full swing, and Shoreline is making the most of it! Kick off the week dancing under the stars with live funk, celebrate Independence Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market and neighborhood traditions like the Highland Terrace Kids Parade, then keep the fun going with karaoke in the park, free concerts, local markets, jazz, trivia, and hands-on workshops. Whether you're looking for family-friendly activities, live music, or ways to connect with neighbors, there's something happening every day this week in Shoreline.
For the latest updates on International Soccer activities in Shoreline visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme — Outdoor Funk Party
Thursday, July 2 6:30 PM, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
Get ready to dance with Seattle’s premier 12-piece funk band! Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme bring their high-energy blend of funk, soul, and unforgettable stage presence to an outdoor summer concert.
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 4 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Corner of 192nd & Aurora
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more.
Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 7 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Cromwell Park
Come to Cromwell Park each Tuesday this summer and sing your heart out. Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella
Wednesday, July 1 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
A seated exercise class for all levels. A low-impact, instructor-led workout performed entirely or primarily while sitting in a chair.
BECU Webinar: Teen Financial Class
Wednesday, July 1 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Virtual
This class is a 101 course on credit and fraud to help teens build financial literacy and navigate the world of credit cards, fraud, and scams they will encounter as they start their first jobs and plan to leave the nest.
Highland Terrace 4th of July Kids Parade
Saturday, July 4 11:00 AM, Meet at 2nd NW and 159th at 11am on the 4th
The wheels go around the block a couple times and then everyone enjoys cookies and juice.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, July 5 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, in front of City Hall (17171 Bothell Way NE)
For over 20 years, the market has been your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Darrell's Jazz Jam
Sunday, July 5 7:00 PM, Darrell's Tavern
Live Jazz every Sunday night at Darrell’s!
Senior Property Tax Exemption Info Session
Monday, July 6 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Are you a homeowner over the age of 61 or disabled with a maximum household income less than $84,000? If so, you qualify for the SENIOR PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION!
Lunchtime Concerts Series - Simply Magic
Tuesday, July 7 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Lunchtime Concerts – Concerts are free to attend, they begin at 12:00 pm. Bring your lunch and enjoy a magic show by Simply Magic.
Diabetes And Foot Health: Early Detection, Prevention and Care
Tuesday, July 7 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
Laurel Cove is pleased to announce a special presentation by Caroline Thompson, PTA and Kirsti Kerner, RN, who will discuss diabetic foot care, early detection and prevention. This free event is open to residents, families, the greater Shoreline community, and our neighbors.
3D Printer Orientation: The Basics @ STL
Tuesday, July 7 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Learn how to find, prepare, and print 3D models on our Prusa MK3S+ 3D printers!
Public Knowledge: A Speaker Series at Drumlin
Tuesday, July 7 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Drumlin
Join us on Tuesdays at 7pm at Drumlin 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline 98155 near the Crest Cinemas, for our new speaker series. These talks run 45-60 minutes with lots of Q&A time.
Nerd Out! Trivia at Darrell's Tavern
Tuesday, July 7 8:00 PM, Darrell's Tavern
So you think you're Smart, Huh? Nerd Out! Every Tuesday at Darrell's Tavern Trivia. $2 Tacos 4 PM - 11 PM! Prizes & Drink Specials!
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Pups on Parade
Saturday, July 11 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Join Old Dog Haven for a fun day of all things dogs at their summer event!
Mele Kalikimaka! We’re bringing Christmas in July to Salvation, and we’re going full Elvis in Blue Hawaii style!
Saturday, July 11 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Salvation Artists Collective
Think retro beach party meets a relaxed summer market.
Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
Sunday, July 12 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields
Free soccer matches for youth ages 8-11 featuring live performances and celebrations, with an international marketplace and food vendors.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
Posted by DKH at 4:27 AM
Tags: what's happening
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