Free early learning and family support services for eligible children ages 3–4

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Head Start & ECEAP provide free early learning and family support services for eligible children ages 3–4.

Services may include:

📚 Quality learning opportunities
🥗 Nutritious meals & snacks
❤️ Health & developmental screenings
🤝 Family support services
🌎 Interpreters available

Your child may qualify if your family receives Basic Food, SSI, or TANF. Not sure if you qualify? We can help!


Posted by DKH at 3:58 AM
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