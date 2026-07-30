Free early learning and family support services for eligible children ages 3–4
Thursday, July 30, 2026
free early learning and family support services for eligible children ages 3–4.
Services may include:
Quality learning opportunities
Nutritious meals & snacks
Health & developmental screenings
Family support services
Interpreters available
Your child may qualify if your family receives Basic Food, SSI, or TANF. Not sure if you qualify? We can help!
Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
1900 N 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98133
206-393-4351
elc.office@ssd412.org
1900 N 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98133
206-393-4351
elc.office@ssd412.org
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