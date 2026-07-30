free early learning and family support services for eligible children ages 3–4. Head Start & ECEAP providefor eligible children ages 3–4.





Services may include:



Quality learning opportunities

Nutritious meals & snacks

Health & developmental screenings

Family support services

Interpreters available



Quality learning opportunitiesNutritious meals & snacksHealth & developmental screeningsFamily support servicesInterpreters available

Your child may qualify if your family receives Basic Food, SSI, or TANF. Not sure if you qualify? We can help!







