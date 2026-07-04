4th Annual Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl returns to Edmonds July 31, 2026



Join the Movement Honoring America’s Grooviest Landlady! Join the Movement Honoring America’s Grooviest Landlady!

Edmonds Food Bank: Providing essential food and resources to neighbors in need across the Edmonds community.

Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN): Supporting and protecting immigrant and refugee communities across Washington state.

Date and Time: Friday, July 31 st at 5pm

Location: Downtown Edmonds, WA

Admission: FREE to attend (Donations strongly encouraged)

Registration Link: 4th Annual Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl_Edmonds 2026 Tickets, Friday, July 31, 2026 from 5pm - 11:30pm | Eventbrite









EDMONDS, WA — Grab your favorite caftan (or leisure suit for all the Stanleys) and put on your comfy shoes! The Annual Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl and Roper Romp Dance Party is returning to Edmonds for an evening of fun, laughter, and community spirit—all in support of two incredible non-profits.While the event is a celebration of fun and togetherness, it also carries a meaningful mission. Helen Roper may have been a fictional landlady, but the cause behind this crawl is very real.This year, 100% of all funds raised will be split equally to support two vital local organizations working to combat food insecurity and empower our community:We are thrilled to bring the community together again to support the vital work being done by the Edmonds Food Bank and WAISN. The Roper Romp tradition traces its roots back over a decade to New Orleans’ Southern Decadence festivities and has since expanded across North America. Edmonds proudly hosts Washington State’s flagship event.Event and Registration DetailsRegistration is completely free, but attendees are asked to register in advance to help organizers plan accordingly. Day-of event details, venue maps, and raffle info will be posted on Facebook and emailed directly to registered guests.We want to thank our participating bars and restaurants (aka Regal Beagles): Las Brisas Mexican Restaurant, ePulo Bistro, Bar Americano, The Victor Tavern, Calypso, Brigid’s Bottleshop, Rorys of Edmonds, Taki Tiki, Kelnero, Vinbero, Engels Pub, Dusted Valley, Leftcraft, Ristorante, Machiavelli’s, The Fox + Bottle and Salish Sea Brewery.Business sponsors: Old Edmonds Opera House, Brody’s Mufflers, Brakes and Radiators, Las Brisas Mexican Restaurant, ePulo Bistro and Photo HQ.Come and knock on our door... we’ve been waiting for you!