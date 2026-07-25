Dance lessons at Spartan Center starting July 28, 22026
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Dance LessonsExperience the Fusion and Music:
Learn everything you need for a night out dancing
Registering with a partner is strongly encouraged
Register now at: shorelinewa.gov/registernow
Note that you need to create an account first.
East Coast Swing
Spartan Rec Ctr
Tuesdays July 28, 2026 to August 25, 2026
East Coast Swing
Spartan Rec Ctr
Tuesdays July 28, 2026 to August 25, 2026
Tue 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Resident $65
Non Resident $78
Salsa Dance
#9600/18 yrs +/Openings 16
Spartan Rec Ctr
Tuesdays July 28, 2026 to August 25, 2026
Tue 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Resident $65
Non Resident $78
The Spartan Rec Center is located between the Shoreline Center and the Shoreline Stadium 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155
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