Dance lessons at Spartan Center starting July 28, 22026

Saturday, July 25, 2026

 


Dance Lessons

Experience the Fusion and Music:
Learn everything you need for a night out dancing
Registering with a partner is strongly encouraged
Register now at: shorelinewa.gov/registernow
Note that you need to create an account first.

East Coast Swing
Spartan Rec Ctr
Tuesdays July 28, 2026 to August 25, 2026
Tue 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Resident $65
Non Resident $78


Salsa Dance
#9600/18 yrs +/Openings 16
Spartan Rec Ctr
Tuesdays July 28, 2026 to August 25, 2026
Tue 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Resident $65
Non Resident $78

The Spartan Rec Center is located between the Shoreline Center and the Shoreline Stadium 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155



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