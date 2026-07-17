Tiny Art Drop-in for the Richmond Beach Library 25th Building Anniversary July 22, 2026

Tiny Art Drop-in

Wednesday, July 22 6–7pm

Richmond Beach Library

19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

One canvas per person while supplies last, or use your own 5” x 5” canvas.



Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library. One canvas per person while supplies last, or use your own 5” x 5” canvas.Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.





Paint a tiny masterpiece to display for the 25th Building Anniversary of the Richmond Beach Library on July 28, 2026.





Themes are “Why I Love My Library,” “What My Library Means to Me,” and “Celebrating My Library.”



Create your masterpiece during our drop-in program or take a blank canvas and bring your piece back for display by July 27. Registration not required.









