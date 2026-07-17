Tiny Art Drop-in for the Richmond Beach Library 25th Building Anniversary July 22, 2026
Friday, July 17, 2026
Wednesday, July 22 6–7pm
Richmond Beach Library
One canvas per person while supplies last, or use your own 5” x 5” canvas.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Paint a tiny masterpiece to display for the 25th Building Anniversary of the Richmond Beach Library on July 28, 2026.
Themes are “Why I Love My Library,” “What My Library Means to Me,” and “Celebrating My Library.”
Create your masterpiece during our drop-in program or take a blank canvas and bring your piece back for display by July 27. Registration not required.
Create your masterpiece during our drop-in program or take a blank canvas and bring your piece back for display by July 27. Registration not required.
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