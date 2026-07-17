Tiny Art Drop-in for the Richmond Beach Library 25th Building Anniversary July 22, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026

Tiny Art Drop-in
Wednesday, July 22 6–7pm

Richmond Beach Library

One canvas per person while supplies last, or use your own 5” x 5” canvas.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.

Paint a tiny masterpiece to display for the 25th Building Anniversary of the Richmond Beach Library on July 28, 2026. 

Themes are “Why I Love My Library,” “What My Library Means to Me,” and “Celebrating My Library.”

Create your masterpiece during our drop-in program or take a blank canvas and bring your piece back for display by July 27. Registration not required.


Posted by DKH at 4:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  