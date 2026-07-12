North Helpline and Hunger Intervention Program combine to form North Seattle Food Connection



Two established social service organizations are combining forces. Both have a focus on addressing food insecurity. Two established social service organizations are combining forces. Both have a focus on addressing food insecurity.

By bringing together complementary services—North Helpline’s food bank, grocery delivery, homelessness prevention, and client services with HIP’s prepared meal programs, nutrition education, food justice advocacy, and meal delivery—the new organization will better address both immediate hunger and long-term household stability.

Together, the organizations aim to make a broader and deeper impact than either could achieve alone.









"For HIP, our mission has always been about more than meals—it’s about nourishing people and building community through food," said Emily Johnson, President, Hunger Intervention Program Board of Directors. "By aligning with North Helpline, we can extend that impact and connect more people to the meals, food, advocacy, and essential services they need while also strengthening the fabric of our North Seattle community. We are grateful for the partners, volunteers, and supporters who make this work possible."





However, we want to emphasize that all services will continue without interruption. Program participants will continue to access food, prepared meals, daily essentials, and support services as they do today, with a focus on maintaining trusted relationships and consistent care.

North Helpline (NH) and the Hunger Intervention Program (HIP) will combine to form North Seattle Food Connection. The combined organization will expand access to nutritious food, prepared meals, and daily essentials—creating a more comprehensive, community-centered system of support for neighbors across North Seattle and beyond.Darcy Buendia and Srijan Chakraborty, HIP’s Co-Executive Directors, will co-lead the new organization, and the boards of directors of the two organizations will also combine. Over the next few months, more details will be finalized.