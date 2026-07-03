3rd of July Mountlake Terrace fireworks party



Photos by David Carlos Photos by David Carlos





The City of Mountlake Terrace held their annual holiday party on Friday the 3rd of July with a fireworks show over Lake Ballinger.





This guy carried 5 pizzas and a box of food for what must have been a mile. When I caught up to him, I offered to help. He said, "No thanks, I got it." There goes my chance to run away with a pizza. - DCarlos







Food trucks lined the street. Some families brought their own food; others ordered in!





Mini donuts with frosting and sprinkles!

The ice cream truck did a very brisk business. There was room for kids to run and play.





Booths featured community partners and businesses.





The always messy pie eating contest. The ice cream truck did a very brisk business. There was room for kids to run and play.Booths featured community partners and businesses.The always messy pie eating contest.







The street was closed so some came by bicycle. A lot of people parked at the transit center and walked to the park. The street was closed so some came by bicycle. A lot of people parked at the transit center and walked to the park.







At 10pm the fireworks started and ended at 10:20pm with a huge explosion of multiple fireworks.



A professional pyrotechnics company prepared the show

And a good time was had by all!



--Diane Hettrick

At 10pm the fireworks started and ended at 10:20pm with a huge explosion of multiple fireworks.And a good time was had by all!--Diane Hettrick









Families were encouraged to bring blankets and sit on the grassy slope next to the lake to enjoy the show.