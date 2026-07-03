Wesco announces All-Conference softball teams
Friday, July 3, 2026
Wesco All-Conference Softball Teams
|Paul Jensen, Wesco Softball Coach of the Year
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Coach of the Year
Paul Jensen, Shorewood
3A/2A First Team
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Photo by Chris Stuvek
3A/2A Second Team
Photo courtesy NCSA
Zoey Perreault, Shorewood
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Honorable Mention
Photo courtesy MaxiPreps
with coach Paul Jensen
Photo courtesy KRKO
Rose Gallagher, Shorewood
Photo by Chris Stuvek
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