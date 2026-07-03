Wesco announces All-Conference softball teams

Friday, July 3, 2026

Wesco All-Conference Softball Teams

Paul Jensen, Wesco Softball Coach of the Year
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Coach of the Year

Paul Jensen, Shorewood

3A/2A First Team

Alyssa Carver, Shorewood
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Lillian Perreault, Shorewood
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Ellie Van Horn, Shorewood
Photo by Chris Stuvek

3A/2A Second Team

Lilia Titiali’i-McKinnon, Shorecrest
Photo courtesy NCSA

Zoey Perreault, Shorewood
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Grace McLaughlin, Shorewood
Photo by Chris Stuvek


Honorable Mention

Natalie Fernandez, Shorecrest
Photo courtesy MaxiPreps


Maddie Schilperoort, Shorewood
with coach Paul Jensen
Photo courtesy KRKO

Rose Gallagher, Shorewood
Photo by Chris Stuvek


Posted by DKH at 12:06 AM
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