Shoreline Fire Wildland Deployment Update



Currently, we have three wildland teams deployed:

Communications Team: Two members are deployed in Eastern Washington, setting up and managing communications for multiple wildfire incidents.

Brush 165 Crew: Three firefighters are deployed to Central Oregon, assisting with wildfire suppression efforts.

Public Information Officer: Our PIO is also deployed to Central Oregon, supporting incident communications and keeping communities informed during ongoing wildfire operations.



Currently, we have three wildland teams deployed:: Two members are deployed in Eastern Washington, setting up and managing communications for multiple wildfire incidents.Three firefighters are deployed to Central Oregon, assisting with wildfire suppression efforts.Our PIO is also deployed to Central Oregon, supporting incident communications and keeping communities informed during ongoing wildfire operations.

We are proud of our personnel for their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to protecting our state and our neighboring communities. Please join us in wishing them a safe deployment and safe return home.



--Shoreline Fire









Our Shoreline Fire Department personnel continue to answer the call, supporting wildfire operations both here in Washington and beyond.