

Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline

July 10 to the Final on July 19





One City, Many Nations: A Welcoming Celebration for All



Your last weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline.



For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/ global-celebration



Upcoming Global Celebration Event this Sunday in Shoreline:



Sunday, July 12 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields Your last weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market

Sunday, July 12 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields







Celebrate the cultures that make our community vibrant at the International Village during the Shoreline 5v5 Soccer Jamboree! Enjoy a day filled with international food, live performances, family-friendly activities, and youth soccer as we bring the spirit of the World Cup to Shoreline. Celebrate the cultures that make our community vibrant at the International Village during the Shoreline 5v5 Soccer Jamboree! Enjoy a day filled with international food, live performances, family-friendly activities, and youth soccer as we bring the spirit of the World Cup to Shoreline.





Whether you're cheering on young athletes, trying something new to eat, or enjoying performances from local cultural groups, there's something for everyone.











