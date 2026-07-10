Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, July 10 to the Final on July 19
Friday, July 10, 2026
July 10 to the Final on July 19
One City, Many Nations: A Welcoming Celebration for All
Your last weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
global-celebration
Upcoming Global Celebration Event this Sunday in Shoreline:
Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
Sunday, July 12 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields
Your last weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Upcoming Global Celebration Event this Sunday in Shoreline:
Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
Sunday, July 12 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields
Celebrate the cultures that make our community vibrant at the International Village during the Shoreline 5v5 Soccer Jamboree! Enjoy a day filled with international food, live performances, family-friendly activities, and youth soccer as we bring the spirit of the World Cup to Shoreline.
Whether you're cheering on young athletes, trying something new to eat, or enjoying performances from local cultural groups, there's something for everyone.
The event starts at 9:00 AM, International Food & Drinks - available from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Community Gathering Places:
(Interactive Map)
· Crespella - Shoreline
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· El Volcán Azul
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
Community Gathering Places:
(Interactive Map)
· Crespella - Shoreline
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· El Volcán Azul
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
Upcoming Games:
This is where things really start to heat up! This is our favorite site for updates on winners and game schedules.
Friday, July 10, 2026
Match 98 – Spain v Belgium - Los Angeles Stadium – 12:00 PM
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Match 99 – Norway v England - Miami Stadium – 2:00 PM
Match 100 – Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium– 6:00 PM
Semi-Final Fixtures
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Match 101 – France v Winner match 98 - Dallas Stadium – 12:00 PM
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Match 102 – Winner match 99 v Winner match 100 - Atlanta Stadium – 12:00 PM
Bronze Final
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Match 103 – Runner-up match 101 v Runner-up match 102 - Miami Stadium – 2:00 PM
The Final
Sunday, July 19, 2026
Match 104 – Winner match 101 v Winner match 102 - New York New Jersey Stadium – 12:00 PM
This roundup is brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
This is where things really start to heat up! This is our favorite site for updates on winners and game schedules.
Friday, July 10, 2026
Match 98 – Spain v Belgium - Los Angeles Stadium – 12:00 PM
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Match 99 – Norway v England - Miami Stadium – 2:00 PM
Match 100 – Argentina v Switzerland - Kansas City Stadium– 6:00 PM
Semi-Final Fixtures
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Match 101 – France v Winner match 98 - Dallas Stadium – 12:00 PM
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Match 102 – Winner match 99 v Winner match 100 - Atlanta Stadium – 12:00 PM
Bronze Final
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Match 103 – Runner-up match 101 v Runner-up match 102 - Miami Stadium – 2:00 PM
The Final
Sunday, July 19, 2026
Match 104 – Winner match 101 v Winner match 102 - New York New Jersey Stadium – 12:00 PM
This roundup is brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
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