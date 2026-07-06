For The Birds: What’s Your Name, Little Bird?

By Christine Southwick



You have a bird on the ground in your yard that doesn’t look like the birds you know.



From March thru July-August in this area birds are raising babies, usually 1-4 broods of 2-5 each.





Juvenile American Robin with breast spots

Photo by Craig Kerns





Juvenile junco showing pink feet, stripy heady and white outer-edge tail feathers.

Photo by Craig Kerns

Fledgling birds have just left their nests and often don’t look like their parents.Chickadees, nuthatches, and brown treecreepers look like their parents, except that the young are fresh looking, while the harried parents look bedraggled.Downy and Hairy Woodpeckers have temporary red spots on the top of their heads, presumably to help the parents locate them in multi-nested snags. Pileated Woodpeckers have orangish-pink top knots that don’t change until the next spring. So unidentified birds are probably not one of these.Tree nesting birds seem to be a mixed bag; American Robins are speckled. Golden-crowned Kinglets look like their parents, but with brilliant gapes. Gapes are the swollen mouth lining, which become adult coloring as they mature., while cavity nesters mostly look like their parents.First, where do you usually see it? On the ground or a deck? In shrubs? High up in trees?Oregon Juncos have a smallish pink bill (and legs); Spotted Towhees look like a large sparrow and have a large dark bill.