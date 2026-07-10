Shoreline's Artist Collective Salvation brings Christmas in July to the community July 11, 2026



Local Shoreline boutique hosts a retro-themed, mid-year maker market featuring live entertainment and an exclusive 20 percent discount on handmade goods.

Exclusive Discounts : 20 percent off beautiful handcrafted items, providing the perfect excuse to cross off holiday gift lists early and stress-free.

: 20 percent off beautiful handcrafted items, providing the perfect excuse to cross off holiday gift lists early and stress-free. Curated Shopping : A diverse selection of local art, encouraging attendees to support small businesses while finding rare items for loved ones or themselves.

: A diverse selection of local art, encouraging attendees to support small businesses while finding rare items for loved ones or themselves. Live Entertainment and Dining: A vibrant lineup of live performances, local food options, and the signature cozy community energy that Salvation is known for.

What: Christmas in July: Blue Hawaii Style Market

Where: Salvation, 15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

When: Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 2:00pm to 8:00pm









Salvation, a beloved community hub and boutique in Shoreline, is shaking up the traditional holiday season by bringing festive cheer straight into the summer heat.On Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm, the venue will host its "Christmas in July" event, themed after Elvis Presley’s iconic Blue Hawaii era.The retro beach party offers a relaxed alternative to the chaotic winter shopping rush. By moving the festive spirit to mid-summer, Salvation aims to eliminate classic December blues like freezing weather, traffic congestion, and stressful shipping delays, replacing them with a sun-soaked afternoon of community and local commerce.Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hunt through a curated mid-year studio clearing. Local artists are rotating their inventory to make room for upcoming fall and winter creations, making this the perfect afternoon for treasure hunters who love the thrill of the find, as you never know what hidden gems you might discover. To help rehome these special pieces, artisans are offering a rare 20 percent discount on select items.Event Highlights Include:Guests are highly encouraged to embrace the theme by wearing sunglasses and their favorite vibrant tropical prints. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.Event Details:About Salvation: Located in Shoreline, Washington, Salvation is a community-focused space dedicated to showcasing local artists, fostering neighborhood connections, and providing unique, handcrafted goods in a welcoming environment.