Annual STP bike ride expected to bring 6,000 bicyclists to western Washington roads July 11-12, 2026
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
|Photo courtesy Cascade Bicycle Club
On Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 2026 roughly 6,000 bicyclists will ride western Washington’s state highways and local roads on both days for the 2026 Seattle To Portland Bicycle Classic event (STP).
The Washington State Department of Transportation asks motorists to observe the rules of the road for safe driving around people on bikes and to prepare for travel delays during the popular recreational ride.
Bicyclists should also be aware of their responsibility to follow Washington’s bicycle rules of the road and traffic laws. The STP organizer, the Cascade Bicycle Club, distributes a free pocket guide about state bike laws. To request a copy of the guide, email info@cascade.org.
The Washington portion of the STP route follows state highways and local roads in these areas:
- State Route 513 – University of Washington Montlake Boulevard parking lot to Northeast Pacific Place.
- City of Seattle – Boyer Avenue to Lake Washington Boulevard to Seward Park and Rainer avenues.
Registration is closed for the event, which has maxed out at 6,000 participants.
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