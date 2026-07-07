Annual STP bike ride expected to bring 6,000 bicyclists to western Washington roads July 11-12, 2026

Photo courtesy Cascade Bicycle Club

On Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 2026 roughly 6,000 bicyclists will ride western Washington’s state highways and local roads on both days for the 2026 Seattle To Portland Bicycle Classic event (STP). On Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 2026 roughly 6,000 bicyclists will ride western Washington’s state highways and local roads on both days for the 2026 Seattle To Portland Bicycle Classic event (STP).

State Route 513 – University of Washington Montlake Boulevard parking lot to Northeast Pacific Place.

City of Seattle – Boyer Avenue to Lake Washington Boulevard to Seward Park and Rainer avenues. For more STP event information, visit the Cascade Bicycle Club

For more STP event information, visit the Cascade Bicycle Club STP page , which includes a route map and overall event details or email info@cascade.org





Registration is closed for the event, which has maxed out at 6,000 participants.







