4th Annual "Best in Shoreline" Pet Show July 19, 2026

Join Us for the 4th Annual "Best in Shoreline" Pet Show! Join Us for the 4th Annual "Best in Shoreline" Pet Show!





Mark your calendars! On Sunday, July 19, 2026, from 3 - 5pm, the Parkwood Neighborhood Association will host the fourth annual pet show, "Best in Shoreline," and ALL Shoreline residents are invited to participate!



Bring your dog, cat, or other beloved pet and register them in our exciting contest. There will be awards and prizes for the winners! Bring your dog, cat, or other beloved pet and register them in our exciting contest. There will be awards and prizes for the winners!



Our esteemed judges include local community members.



Schedule:

3pm: Activities start with free popsicles and fun for kids.

Followed by the pet show on the green space between the playground and the soccer field. Picnic tables are limited at the park, so bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities comfortably. Schedule:Picnic tables are limited at the park, so bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities comfortably.



Pre-register your pet contestants



Pre-register your pet contestants HERE

Bring the whole family, including your furry friends, and let's celebrate the wonderful pets of Parkwood and the greater Shoreline area!







