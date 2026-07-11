32nd LD Pos #1 Candidate: Will Chen
Saturday, July 11, 2026
My name is Will Chen, and I am a Democrat running for State Representative, Position 1, in the 32nd Legislative District.
I currently serve my second term on the Edmonds City Council and am a licensed CPA, former Fortune 500 auditor, and financial professional with experience in auditing, budgeting, strategic planning, compliance, and organizational accountability. I earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in accounting from the University of Iowa, as well as an MBA from Western Washington University, while working multiple jobs to put myself through school.
My commitment to service extends beyond elected office. I am the co-founder of the Asian Service Center, which supports underserved communities across North King and South Snohomish counties. I am also an Edmonds Rotary member, Lynnwood Food Bank board member, former president of the Seattle Bing Kung Family Association, organizer of the Rally Against Hate, and initiator of the Second Chance Scholarship at Edmonds College.
I am running for State Representative because too many working families, seniors, and young people are being priced out of the communities they call home. We need practical solutions that increase housing options, improve transportation connections, support family-wage jobs, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent effectively and responsibly.
As an immigrant who came to this country seeking opportunity, I know firsthand that the American Dream is worth protecting. As a CPA and financial professional, I understand that good intentions must be backed by responsible budgeting and measurable results. Our legislature has many talented voices, but it also needs leaders with real-world financial expertise who can help ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and effectively.
I will bring a balanced, pragmatic approach to Olympia focused on solving problems, expanding opportunities, strengthening public services, and building affordable, safe, and thriving communities for future generations.
For a list of endorsements, please visit ElectWillChen.com.
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