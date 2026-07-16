Mud Bay brings people and their pets together to Beat the Heat on National Ice Cream Day July 19, 2026

This National Ice Cream Day, Mud Bay is inviting pet parents across the Pacific Northwest to cool off with their dogs and cats during a free community celebration at every Mud Bay location.





Customers are encouraged to bring their pets, meet fellow pet lovers, and enjoy a fun summer outing together.



"One of the best parts of what we do is creating moments that bring pets and the people who love them together," said Mud Bay’s Marketing Manager Justin Anderson. "National Ice Cream Day gives us a fun opportunity to celebrate the special bond people share with their dogs and cats while welcoming our neighbors into our stores for a simple afternoon of connection."

Made with 100% human-grade ingredients and formulated specifically for pets, Boss Dog Peanut Butter & Applesauce Frozen Yogurt provides dogs and cats with a safe, refreshing way to cool off during the summer. Made with 100% human-grade ingredients and formulated specifically for pets, Boss Dog Peanut Butter & Applesauce Frozen Yogurt provides dogs and cats with a safe, refreshing way to cool off during the summer.





Founded in Olympia in 1988, family and employee-owned Mud Bay has grown to become the Pacific Northwest's largest independent pet retailer, with 64 locations across Washington and Oregon.





Known for its knowledgeable staff and commitment to helping dogs and cats live happier, healthier lives, Mud Bay has built its reputation by creating meaningful connections with pets, pet parents, and the communities it serves.







