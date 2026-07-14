Shoreline Rotary awards $22,500 in academic scholarships to ten exceptional local high school graduates

Guided by their core motto of "Service Above Self," the Scholarship Committee of the Shoreline Rotary Club selected a remarkable cohort of students from Shorewood High School and King's High School who exemplify leadership and community dedication.





These annual investments ensure that local youth have the financial backing to pursue higher education and bring their unique visions for change to fruition.



This year's scholarship winners demonstrate a profound commitment to their future fields.





King's High School:

Elisabeth Farstad will attend Southeastern University in Florida to study Worship Arts and Music, aiming to impact her community as a music teacher or worship leader.

will attend Southeastern University in Florida to study Worship Arts and Music, aiming to impact her community as a music teacher or worship leader. Kylie Cordova will enter the nursing program at Northwest University, planning to use her degree to serve families and children in pediatric nursing both locally and internationally.

will enter the nursing program at Northwest University, planning to use her degree to serve families and children in pediatric nursing both locally and internationally. Samuel Richards is heading to Covenant College in Georgia to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics, building upon the hard work and professional skills he developed while running his own car-detailing business at age 16.

is heading to Covenant College in Georgia to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics, building upon the hard work and professional skills he developed while running his own car-detailing business at age 16. Colton Adams will join the Azusa Pacific University football team in California while pursuing a degree in business management, with aspirations to enter sports management or own his own business. Graduates from Shorewood High School are also carving out impactful paths, with many choosing to keep their talents in Washington. FromGraduates fromare also carving out impactful paths, with many choosing to keep their talents in Washington.

Isabel Diaz will attend Seattle University to study Chemistry and International Relations, establishing a foundation to advocate for immigrant rights across global democracies. A significant group of recipients will join the University of Washington, including: A significant group of recipients will join the University of Washington, including:

Kasey Cheug , who will major in Mathematics, Biology, and Medicine to prepare for medical school and a career as a pediatric anesthesiologist .

, who will major in Mathematics, Biology, and Medicine to prepare for medical school and a career as a pediatric anesthesiologist . Vanesa Filipi will major in Atmospheric and Environmental Science with a minor in political science, dedicating her studies to protecting the health of the planet.

will major in Atmospheric and Environmental Science with a minor in political science, dedicating her studies to protecting the health of the planet. Zachary Binz will enter the UW Honors Program to study Applied and Computational Mathematics and Spanish, with plans to become a data scientist in Seattle.

will enter the UW Honors Program to study Applied and Computational Mathematics and Spanish, with plans to become a data scientist in Seattle. Hugh Hoff will pursue Construction Management and Civil Engineering to manage project timelines, budgets, and operations.

will pursue Construction Management and Civil Engineering to manage project timelines, budgets, and operations. Keira Graeff will study Communications, focusing on entering the media industry to advocate for a free press and clear human connectivity in an era of digital misinformation. Invest in the Future: A Call to Our Local Business Community



The continued success of these annual scholarship programs relies heavily on the collective strength of our local economy. The Shoreline Rotary Club invites local business owners, corporate sponsors, and civic-minded professionals to invest directly in the leaders of tomorrow.





By sponsoring next year's scholarship fund, your business can remove financial barriers for brilliant local students and directly foster local economic resilience.



To explore corporate sponsorship opportunities, make a tax-deductible contribution, or learn how your business can co-brand a specialized academic award, please visit our website to learn more about To explore corporate sponsorship opportunities, make a tax-deductible contribution, or learn how your business can co-brand a specialized academic award, please visit our website to learn more about Shoreline Rotary or email us at connect@shorelinerotary.com





You might also want to connect directly with members at an upcoming local event. Together, we can expand our reach, increase our total funding goal for next year, and continue to champion the dreams of Shoreline's youth.







--Judy Maccully







