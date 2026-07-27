Local Robotics Team hosting outreach event at Shoreline Library

Monday, July 27, 2026

Born to Build team member working on robot

Local robotics team Born to Build invites middle- and high- schoolers to join them for a demonstration of their robot and introduction to FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC). 

This event occurs at 1:30pm on Saturday, August 8, 2026 at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.

Team working on robot at competition

Team 31065 Born to Build is an FTC robotics team based in south Edmonds. It is a community team made up of local middle and high school students, including public school, private school, and homeschooled students, with volunteer coaches and mentors.

The guts of their robot

Last season, Born to Build was a rookie team, but they put together a competitive robot with a unique catapult design for which they won an award. This year, they are looking to build on their success by learning new engineering skills and expanding their membership. 

Robot in competition

On this team members can learn computer-aided design, construction, programming, troubleshooting, driving, teamwork, and much more!

If interested in the event or have questions, please send an email to ftc.born.to.build@gmail.com

For more information, see the team’s website

--Photos courtesy Born to Build


Posted by DKH at 5:15 AM
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