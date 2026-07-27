Local Robotics Team hosting outreach event at Shoreline Library

Born to Build team member working on robot

Local robotics team Born to Build invites middle- and high- schoolers to join them for a demonstration of their robot and introduction to FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC). Local robotics teaminvites middle- and high- schoolers to join them for a demonstration of their robot and introduction to FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC).









Team working on robot at competition

The guts of their robot





Robot in competition

On this team members can learn computer-aided design, construction, programming, troubleshooting, driving, teamwork, and much more! On this team members can learn computer-aided design, construction, programming, troubleshooting, driving, teamwork, and much more!





If interested in the event or have questions, please send an email to ftc.born.to.build@gmail.com









--Photos courtesy Born to Build









Team 31065 Born to Build is an FTC robotics team based in south Edmonds. It is a community team made up of local middle and high school students, including public school, private school, and homeschooled students, with volunteer coaches and mentors.Last season, Born to Build was a rookie team, but they put together a competitive robot with a unique catapult design for which they won an award. This year, they are looking to build on their success by learning new engineering skills and expanding their membership.