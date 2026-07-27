Local Robotics Team hosting outreach event at Shoreline Library
Monday, July 27, 2026
|Born to Build team member working on robot
Local robotics team Born to Build invites middle- and high- schoolers to join them for a demonstration of their robot and introduction to FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC).
This event occurs at 1:30pm on Saturday, August 8, 2026 at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.
|Team working on robot at competition
Team 31065 Born to Build is an FTC robotics team based in south Edmonds. It is a community team made up of local middle and high school students, including public school, private school, and homeschooled students, with volunteer coaches and mentors.
|The guts of their robot
Last season, Born to Build was a rookie team, but they put together a competitive robot with a unique catapult design for which they won an award. This year, they are looking to build on their success by learning new engineering skills and expanding their membership.
|Robot in competition
On this team members can learn computer-aided design, construction, programming, troubleshooting, driving, teamwork, and much more!
ftc.born.to.build@gmail.com.
For more information, see the team’s website
--Photos courtesy Born to Build
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