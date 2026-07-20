Wonderland birth to 5 yo play group Wednesdays at Mountlake Terrace Library
Monday, July 20, 2026
|Wonderland play group
Join facilitators Shelby, Kylie, and Alyssa for movement, music, and fun! Wonderland Play Groups are full of engaging activities designed to foster your child’s development.
Groups are always free and open to children of all abilities ages birth through five years of age. All cultures and languages welcome!
In-person groups are first come, first served. No pre-registration required.
Wonderland, headquartered in Shoreline. is a non-profit organization that provides early childhood support and therapy for infants and children.
The playgroup meets every Wednesday - 10:00 to 11:00am at the Mountlake Terrace Library 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
In-person groups are first come, first served. No pre-registration required.
Wonderland, headquartered in Shoreline. is a non-profit organization that provides early childhood support and therapy for infants and children.
The playgroup meets every Wednesday - 10:00 to 11:00am at the Mountlake Terrace Library 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
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