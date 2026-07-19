Whistles from Everyday Activists
Sunday, July 19, 2026
|Photo by Pam Cross
Everyday Activists, the group organized to raise awareness about overreaches by the federal government, has started offering whistles during the Sunday sign-waving events on Aurora at 205th, 1-2pm on Sundays.
|Information, sign up sheets, and whistles
Photo by Pam Cross
The whistles were the idea of the resistance groups in Minneapolis after their city was flooded with quickly recruited and poorly trained ICE agents making dubious arrests with no evidence of due process.
The citizens wore whistles which they blew when they saw agents on their streets.
Eventually, the ICE agents murdered two peaceful protesters and were drawn down from the city.
|This volunteer was offering whistles to passing motorists.
Photo by Pam Cross
ICE agents are active in Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace. Local police and government have no knowledge of their activities and no jurisdiction over them.
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