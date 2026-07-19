Whistles from Everyday Activists

Photo by Pam Cross







Information, sign up sheets, and whistles

Photo by Pam Cross

The whistles were the idea of the resistance groups in Minneapolis after their city was flooded with quickly recruited and poorly trained ICE agents making dubious arrests with no evidence of due process. The whistles were the idea of the resistance groups in Minneapolis after their city was flooded with quickly recruited and poorly trained ICE agents making dubious arrests with no evidence of due process.





The citizens wore whistles which they blew when they saw agents on their streets.





Eventually, the ICE agents murdered two peaceful protesters and were drawn down from the city.



This volunteer was offering whistles to passing motorists.

Photo by Pam Cross

ICE agents are active in Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace. Local police and government have no knowledge of their activities and no jurisdiction over them. ICE agents are active in Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace. Local police and government have no knowledge of their activities and no jurisdiction over them.





Everyday Activists, the group organized to raise awareness about overreaches by the federal government, has started offering whistles during the Sunday sign-waving events on Aurora at 205th, 1-2pm on Sundays.