Lake City man disappears, leaving apt door unlocked and cats inside
Thursday, July 23, 2026
|Missing from Lake City: Diangelo McKinney
Diangelo McKinney is described as 6 feet tall and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with the word “Chelsea” on it and white slippers with smiley faces.
His family is urging anyone who may have seen him or who has information about suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance to come forward.
“If anyone knows anything, please help us,” Jasmine said. “Anything helps. Every conversation, every set of eyes, every little movement can help find my brother.”
- Anyone who knows something about the suspicious circumstances of his disappearance should call 911.
- Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.
- You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com.
- You can contact David Rose here: David.Rose@Fox.com.
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