UW Madison School of Veterinary Science MADISON, Wis. (July 20, 2026) - More than 9,100 students, earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2026. MADISON, Wis. (July 20, 2026) - More than 9,100 students, earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2026.





The university held its Spring 2026 Commencement ceremony for doctoral, MFA, and medical professional candidates at the Kohl Center on Friday, May 8 and its ceremony for undergraduate, law, and other Master's degree candidates at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, May 9.



Local degree recipients include:



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), DISTINCTION (if listed)







May Murakami-Smith, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine Shoreline, WA

Zhibo Zhang, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences, Data Science, Mathematics, Data Science

UW-Madison was ranked the #2 public university in the United States by Time magazine in 2026. With public service as its guiding principle, UW-Madison's students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems. For more information, visit Seattle, WAShoreline, WAUW-Madison was ranked the #2 public university in the United States by Time magazine in 2026. With public service as its guiding principle, UW-Madison's students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems. For more information, visit http://www.wisc.edu



