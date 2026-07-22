UW-Madison announces Spring 2026 graduates

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

UW Madison School of Veterinary Science
MADISON, Wis. (July 20, 2026) - More than 9,100 students, earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2026. 

The university held its Spring 2026 Commencement ceremony for doctoral, MFA, and medical professional candidates at the Kohl Center on Friday, May 8 and its ceremony for undergraduate, law, and other Master's degree candidates at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, May 9.

Local degree recipients include:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), DISTINCTION (if listed)

Seattle, WA
  • May Murakami-Smith, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
Shoreline, WA
  • Zhibo Zhang, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences, Data Science, Mathematics, Data Science

UW-Madison was ranked the #2 public university in the United States by Time magazine in 2026. With public service as its guiding principle, UW-Madison's students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems. For more information, visit http://www.wisc.edu.

Posted by DKH at 4:31 AM
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