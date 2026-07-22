UW-Madison announces Spring 2026 graduates
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
|UW Madison School of Veterinary Science
The university held its Spring 2026 Commencement ceremony for doctoral, MFA, and medical professional candidates at the Kohl Center on Friday, May 8 and its ceremony for undergraduate, law, and other Master's degree candidates at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, May 9.
Local degree recipients include:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), DISTINCTION (if listed)
Local degree recipients include:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), DISTINCTION (if listed)
Seattle, WA
UW-Madison was ranked the #2 public university in the United States by Time magazine in 2026. With public service as its guiding principle, UW-Madison's students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems. For more information, visit http://www.wisc.edu.
- May Murakami-Smith, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
- Zhibo Zhang, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences, Data Science, Mathematics, Data Science
UW-Madison was ranked the #2 public university in the United States by Time magazine in 2026. With public service as its guiding principle, UW-Madison's students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems. For more information, visit http://www.wisc.edu.
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