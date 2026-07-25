Shoreline Schools Foundation and Shoreline PTA - backpack drive on now

Saturday, July 25, 2026


It’s never too early to be thinking about school supplies! Support our Shoreline School district students with a great start to the 2026-2027 school year by contributing to this year’s Backpack Drive. 

You can help in three ways:
Drop off new backpacks at the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation office at the Shoreline Center - 18560 1st Ave NE - There is a collection box in the main lobby.
Shop online: https://tinyurl.com/47v2mmff (link in bio)
Donate to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation at www.shorelinefoundation.org


Posted by DKH at 1:25 AM
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