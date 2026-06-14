Public Knowledge: a speaker series in a bar in Shoreline





These talks run 45-60 minutes with lots of Q&A time.





Our speakers explore topics in science and nature, health and wellness, nonprofits and government, technology and medicine, arts and entertainment, and much more.





Our summer schedule is below.





If you're interested in speaking, or hearing about a topic, email us at publicknowledge.drumlin@gmail.com









6/16/2026 "Jacob Clark Blickenstaff, Ph.D." | STEM Educator | Pop(corn) Science: Bio & Physics & Chem, Oh My! 6/23/2026 Eric Sahr | KinetX Aerospace | Navigating a Spacecraft to Asteroid Bennu and Back 6/30/2026 Vanessa Weiland | Phases Clinic | Menopause 101 7/7/2026 Elliot Lee | Fred Hutch | vaginal microbes (exact title talk TBA) 7/14/2026 Jim Gawel PhD | UW Tacoma | New Studies on an Old Poison: Arsenic in Western Washington Lakes 7/21/2026 Ron Post | Puget Sound Mycological Society | The Conservation of Fungi 7/28/2026 Jeffrey Overstreet | SPU - English and Writing | "The Movies, the Dreamers, and Me: A Conversation About How Cinema Can Save Lives"

AUGUST: SUMMER BREAK - WE WILL SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER! All ages are welcome. Rotating food trucks are outside, and we have lots of nonalcoholic options.AUGUST: SUMMER BREAK - WE WILL SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER!







