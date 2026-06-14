Shoreline PTA Council names Third Place Books its Outstanding Community Partner 2025-2026

Becky from Third Place Books accepts the award from Susie Moore, Shoreline PTA Council 6.12

The Shoreline PTA Council has presented The Shoreline PTA Council has presented Third Place Books Lake Forest Park with its 2025-2026 Outstanding Community Partner Award!

Third Place Books has been a wonderful friend to Shoreline PTA Council and Shoreline Public Schools for many years.Every year, they host the Pride Book Fair and often give or discount books for our school libraries.They are always looking for ways to help students and families.We look forward to a continued partnership in the years to come.