Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant III
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Job type: Full-Time Regular
Opening date: 03/20/2026
Salary: $39.93 - $48.58 Hourly
Closing date: 4/5/2026 11:59 PM Pacific
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City of Shoreline is seeking a confident and resourceful Administrative Assistant III to join the City Manager’s Office. This position is ideal for an experienced administrative assistant who thrives in a fast-paced executive environment, works independently, anticipates needs, and exercises sound judgment while managing complex and often sensitive information.
The Administrative Assistant III plays a key role in supporting the operations of the City Manager’s Office by providing advanced administrative, technical, and analytical support and serving as a trusted partner in managing information, processes, and executive priorities. The role requires strong organizational skills, professionalism, discretion, and proficiency with office technologies, and other information systems used to manage documents, workflows, and communications.
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
This is the advanced journey-level class in the Administrative Assistant series. Positions at this level are distinguished from other classes within the series by the level of responsibility assumed and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties assigned to classes within this series, including providing complex administrative support to executive leadership and supporting high-level meetings, initiatives, and decision-making processes.
Employees at this level are required to be fully trained in all procedures related to their assigned area of responsibility and are expected to exercise a high degree of independence, judgment, and discretion.
Please apply at: Administrative Assistant III
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