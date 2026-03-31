Einstein Wrestling goes undefeated in regular season
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
By Tricia Norton
When the last whistle blew on Thursday to conclude the Einstein regular wrestling season, the Tigers completed an undefeated season. The final match concluded with a score of 78 to 36 over the Kellogg Knights, increasing the margin of victory from the first time they defeated the Knights on March 10, 2026 at 71 to 42.
|1st row: Paul Carson, CJ Fletcher, 2nd row: Daniel Call, Andrew Brueck, 3rd row: Axel Harsila, Owen Sands. Photos by Tricia Norton
During the season, the Tigers outscored the other school in each of their 6 team duals, averaging 73 team points to an average of 34 points put up by their opponents.
The statistic is even more startling when you consider that Einstein lacked wrestlers to fill the three lowest weight classes this year, thus giving up 18 points to most of the opposing schools. Einstein averaged 10 pins per dual. Against one school the Tigers pinned their opponents in the first round in 13 of the 16 matches wrestled.
Six Tigers went undefeated this year:
Several other wrestlers finished the season with just one loss, including
Six Tigers went undefeated this year:
- Paul Carson at 98 pounds,
- CJ Fletcher at 118 pounds,
- Daniel Call at 128 pounds,
- Andrew Brueck at 133 pounds,
- Axel Harsila at 140 pounds, and
- Owen Sands at 157 pounds.
|L-R Conor Chung, Judah Botch. Not pictured: Tim Gibbs, Felix Schaber
Photo by Tricia Norton
Several other wrestlers finished the season with just one loss, including
- Conor Chung,
- Judah Botch,
- Tim Gibbs,
- Felix Schaber.
Coach Norton, who is finishing his 24th year as the Tiger Head Coach said,
We have a really fun group of wrestlers this year and the wins have come from up and down the lineup. I love seeing them grow and learn. The wins are a reflection of their progress and tenacity. I’m excited to add the eighth grade athletes to the Shorewood roster next year.”
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