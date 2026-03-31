Einstein Wrestling goes undefeated in regular season

Paul Carson at 98 pounds,

CJ Fletcher at 118 pounds,

Daniel Call at 128 pounds,

Andrew Brueck at 133 pounds,

Axel Harsila at 140 pounds, and

Owen Sands at 157 pounds.

L-R Conor Chung, Judah Botch. Not pictured: Tim Gibbs, Felix Schaber

Photo by Tricia Norton

Several other wrestlers finished the season with just one loss, including Several other wrestlers finished the season with just one loss, including

Conor Chung,

Judah Botch,

Tim Gibbs,

Felix Schaber.



We have a really fun group of wrestlers this year and the wins have come from up and down the lineup. I love seeing them grow and learn. The wins are a reflection of their progress and tenacity. I’m excited to add the eighth grade athletes to the Shorewood roster next year.”

Coach Norton, who is finishing his 24th year as the Tiger Head Coach said,

The statistic is even more startling when you consider that Einstein lacked wrestlers to fill the three lowest weight classes this year, thus giving up 18 points to most of the opposing schools. Einstein averaged 10 pins per dual. Against one school the Tigers pinned their opponents in the first round in 13 of the 16 matches wrestled.Six Tigers went undefeated this year: