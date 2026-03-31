Free medical services April 23--26. 2026 at Seattle Center
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
|Dental care at 2023 clinic
Photo courtesy Public Health
Seattle/King County Clinic- Thursday, April 23 - Sunday, April 26, 2026 at Seattle Center 305 Harrison St. Seattle, WA 98109
Seattle/King County Clinic is a volunteer-driven, free health clinic that occurs for four days each year at Seattle Center.
FREE Dental, Vision, and Medical Care for people in need
April 23-26, 2026 Seattle/King County Clinic will be providing FREE dental, vision, medical, and social services to anyone who struggles to afford or access healthcare at Seattle Center. No ID or proof of income, insurance, or immigration status is required to receive services. Interpreters will be available, and you do not need to be a resident of Seattle or King County to receive services.
A limited number of admission tickets will be handed out each day starting at 5:30am at Fisher Pavilion on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please visit: seattlecenter.org/patients
A limited number of admission tickets will be handed out each day starting at 5:30am at Fisher Pavilion on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please visit: seattlecenter.org/patients
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