Magnolias are one of the oldest flowering plant lineages on Earth
Monday, March 30, 2026
I recently learned that magnolias are considered one of the oldest flowering plant lineages on Earth, with fossils dating back over 95-100 million years to the Cretaceous period.
They existed alongside dinosaurs and evolved before bees, developing strong, fragrant flowers designed for pollination by beetles.
Our tree is a hybrid - a very distant relative of the original and is not fragrant, but beautiful to the eye.
--Lee Wolfe
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