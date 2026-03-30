Magnolias are one of the oldest flowering plant lineages on Earth

Photo by Lee Wolfe

Spring has sprung in our front yard with this huge saucer magnolia in bloom. Spring has sprung in our front yard with this huge saucer magnolia in bloom.





I recently learned that magnolias are considered one of the oldest flowering plant lineages on Earth, with fossils dating back over 95-100 million years to the Cretaceous period.





They existed alongside dinosaurs and evolved before bees, developing strong, fragrant flowers designed for pollination by beetles.





Our tree is a hybrid - a very distant relative of the original and is not fragrant, but beautiful to the eye.





--Lee Wolfe







