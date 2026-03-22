NO KINGS 3 Protest in Lake Forest Park March 28, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026

NO KINGS 3 Protest in Lake Forest Park

March 28, 2026 from 3:00-4:30pm

Come join us in Lake Forest Park on March 28th for the NO KINGS 3 protest at Bothell Way and Ballinger Way, and bring a donation of shelf-stable food or hygiene products, if you’re able.

Let’s build momentum for voting in this year’s midterm elections to take control of Congress. It’s our only chance to help cure the sickness that has taken over America.

“I don’t want you to hang my portraits in your offices. Because a President is not an icon, an idol, or a portrait. Hang pictures of your children instead. And before you make any decision, look into their eyes,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.


Protesters at "Democracy Corner" in Lake Forest Park.


Posted by DKH at 5:26 AM
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