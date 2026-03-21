UPDATE: Northbound I-5 remains closed Friday, March 20, south of Bellingham after slides
Saturday, March 21, 2026
|Landslide over I-5 south of Bellingham
Photo courtesy WSP
There is no estimate when lanes will reopen.
Washington State Department of Transportation geotechnical engineers will return Saturday morning, March 21, to continue their assessment of the slope’s stability.
Until further notice, all northbound traffic will be diverted off I-5 at North Lake Samish Road (exit 246). People traveling north to Whatcom County also may use State Route 9 or SR 11/Chuckanut Drive. Freight traffic is reminded that SR 11 and local streets are not suitable for semi-trucks.
Southbound I-5 remains open between Bellingham and Burlington.
Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
Washington State Department of Transportation geotechnical engineers will return Saturday morning, March 21, to continue their assessment of the slope’s stability.
Until further notice, all northbound traffic will be diverted off I-5 at North Lake Samish Road (exit 246). People traveling north to Whatcom County also may use State Route 9 or SR 11/Chuckanut Drive. Freight traffic is reminded that SR 11 and local streets are not suitable for semi-trucks.
Southbound I-5 remains open between Bellingham and Burlington.
Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
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