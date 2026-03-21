UPDATE: Northbound I-5 remains closed Friday, March 20, south of Bellingham after slides

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Landslide over I-5 south of Bellingham
Photo courtesy WSP
BELLINGHAM – Northbound Interstate 5 remains closed Friday, March 20, 2026 after two slides south of Bellingham forced its closure Thursday night, March 19. 

There is no estimate when lanes will reopen.

Washington State Department of Transportation geotechnical engineers will return Saturday morning, March 21, to continue their assessment of the slope’s stability.

Until further notice, all northbound traffic will be diverted off I-5 at North Lake Samish Road (exit 246). People traveling north to Whatcom County also may use State Route 9 or SR 11/Chuckanut Drive. Freight traffic is reminded that SR 11 and local streets are not suitable for semi-trucks.

Southbound I-5 remains open between Bellingham and Burlington.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.


Posted by DKH at 1:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  