Soccer March 27, 2026 Shorecrest vs Meadowdale

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Soccer
March 27, 2026
@ Meadowdale
Shorecrest 4 - Meadowdale 3

12th: Goal Against 

14th: 
Goal: Miles Garbaccio 
Against: Cole Ambrose 

20th: 
Goal: Cole Ambrose 
Against: Ashton Johnson 

44th: GA 

53rd: 
Goal: Ashton Johnson 
Against: Kaemon Chen 

62nd: 
Goal: Miles Garbaccio 
Against: Ameen Tirhi 

70th: Goal Against 

Meadowdale had a game plan, and executed it well. Shorecrest played just well enough to get the win. But, Shorecrest team has yet to reach its true potential. 

JV 
SC-5 @ Meadowdale-0

--Jon Cottons


Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
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