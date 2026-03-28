Soccer March 27, 2026 Shorecrest vs Meadowdale
Saturday, March 28, 2026
March 27, 2026
@ Meadowdale
Shorecrest 4 - Meadowdale 3
12th: Goal Against
14th:
Goal: Miles Garbaccio
Against: Cole Ambrose
20th:
Goal: Cole Ambrose
Against: Ashton Johnson
44th: GA
53rd:
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Against: Kaemon Chen
62nd:
Goal: Miles Garbaccio
Against: Ameen Tirhi
70th: Goal Against
Meadowdale had a game plan, and executed it well. Shorecrest played just well enough to get the win. But, Shorecrest team has yet to reach its true potential.
JV
SC-5 @ Meadowdale-0
--Jon Cottons
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