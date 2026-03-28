Soccer March 27, 2026 Shorecrest vs Meadowdale

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Soccer

March 27, 2026

@ Meadowdale

Shorecrest 4 - Meadowdale 3





12th: Goal Against





14th:

Goal: Miles Garbaccio

Against: Cole Ambrose





20th:

Goal: Cole Ambrose

Against: Ashton Johnson





44th: GA





53rd:

Goal: Ashton Johnson

Against: Kaemon Chen





62nd:

Goal: Miles Garbaccio

Against: Ameen Tirhi





70th: Goal Against





Meadowdale had a game plan, and executed it well. Shorecrest played just well enough to get the win. But, Shorecrest team has yet to reach its true potential.





JV

SC-5 @ Meadowdale-0







--Jon Cottons







