The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds April 14 meeting

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Todd Fuchigami to speak April 14
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is excited to host Todd Fuchigami, owner and head guide of Ellensburg Angler. 

Todd is one of the most respected guides in the region and has a deep knowledge of the Yakima River, stillwater fisheries, and seasonal tactics that consistently produce fish. 

If you want to pick up tips that will immediately improve your fishing this season, this is a meeting you won’t want to miss.

Location: Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace
Doors open at 5:30pm. The meeting is from 6-8pm.
This meeting is free and open to the public.
More information on Mr Fuchigami or the Olympic Fly Fishers HERE


Posted by DKH at 2:14 AM
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