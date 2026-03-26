The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds April 14 meeting

Todd Fuchigami to speak April 14 The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is excited to host Todd Fuchigami, owner and head guide of Ellensburg Angler. The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is excited to host Todd Fuchigami, owner and head guide of Ellensburg Angler.





Todd is one of the most respected guides in the region and has a deep knowledge of the Yakima River, stillwater fisheries, and seasonal tactics that consistently produce fish.





If you want to pick up tips that will immediately improve your fishing this season, this is a meeting you won’t want to miss.







Doors open at 5:30pm. The meeting is from 6-8pm.

This meeting is free and open to the public.

More information on Mr Fuchigami or the Olympic Fly Fishers Location: Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace Doors open at 5:30pm. The meeting is from 6-8pm.This meeting is free and open to the public.More information on Mr Fuchigami or the Olympic Fly Fishers HERE







