Protestors line both side of Aurora for ten blocks for NoKings3 rally and sign waving

As far as the eye can see - protestors line ten blocks of Aurora

Story and Photos by David Carlos Story and Photos by David Carlos

The crowds stretched from 175th to 185th and beyond

The flag says "Make America Kind Again"

Protestors lined both sides of Aurora for ten blocks

The car horns, which sounded the length of the march for the entire time, were too loud for this man, who was simply waiting for a bus

"How do we have 85 Billion for ICE but not teachers, veterans, healthcare, childcare, housing.."

"Hey Trump! No one paid us to be here. We all hate you for free"









The third nationwide “No Kings” protest drew participants across the country today to denounce what they see as authoritarianism and corruption in the Trump administration.In Shoreline, the demonstration was held from 1 to 3pm along Aurora from 175th to 185th. By 2pm, several thousand people had gathered along both sides of the highway.Participants spanned multiple generations, including Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, Generation Z, and Generation Alpha.Weather conditions were partly sunny, with temperatures in the high 40s.Protest signs ranged in tone, with some expressing frustration in serious and sometimes profane language, while others took a more humorous and creative approach.Car horns sounded frequently throughout the event, creating a near-constant din that at times outweighed moments of silence. One man waiting for a southbound bus covered his ears as the noise continued.No confrontations were observed between protesters and Trump supporters.Robin, a speaker from the Shoreline Solidarity group, addressed the crowd on the topic of deportations and encouraged attendees to build stronger local connections.“It’s got to be all of us together,” she said. “So what does that mean? What should we do? That looks like meeting your neighbors. I know it’s uncomfortable, but it means hosting a potluck with people you don’t know. And we’re building a network of people who really care about our neighbors. And if something does happen, we’ll be able to respond.”One attendee said she believed the protest was making a difference.“Yes,” she said. “You know why? Because Trump hates seeing people in the street that hate him. And so, as long as he’s uncomfortable, I’m happy. Actually, I should rephrase it. As long as he’s miserable, I’m happy.”