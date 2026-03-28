Episcopal Church of the Redeemer: Immerse yourself in Holy Week and Easter

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Photo by Robert Chapman The people at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington, invite you to immerse yourself into Holy Week and Easter as you are able. The people at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington, invite you to immerse yourself into Holy Week and Easter as you are able.





Find community. Contemplate the important things. Experience true joy.





Our worship services are open for all to experience:

All races.

All religions.

All countries of origin.

All sexual orientations, including LGBTQ+.

All genders. Church of the Redeemer is at



Church of the Redeemer is at 6220 NE 181st Street in Kenmore, Washington . The Episcopal Church welcomes you.

The Sunday of the Passion: Palm Sunday (March 29, 2026)



We recall Jesus’ triumphal entry to Jerusalem and Jesus’ Passion on the cross this day. Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week. We will read the Passion Gospel with different people taking different parts.



Attend at either 8:00am (simpler service) or 10:30am (music, palm procession).





Wednesday in Holy Week or Spy Wednesday (April 1, 2026)



In the New Testament account of Holy Week, after Palm Sunday, the Sanhedrin gathered and plotted to kill Jesus before the feast of the Passover. On the Wednesday before his death, Jesus was in Bethany, in the house of Simon the Leper. As he sat at the supper table with his disciples, a woman named Mary anointed Jesus’ head and feet with a costly oil. The disciples were indignant, asking why the oil was not instead sold and the money given to the people lacking resources. Judas Iscariot wanted to keep the money for himself. After dinner, Judas went to the Sanhedrin and offered to deliver Jesus to them in exchange for money. From this moment on, Judas sought an opportunity to betray Jesus.



The only service is at 12:00 noon. It is a simpler service.





Maundy Thursday (April 2, 2026)



Maundy Thursday is the Thursday in Holy Week. It is part of the Triduum, or three holy days before Easter. The name comes from the Latin mandatum novum, “new commandment,” from John 13:34.



Church of the Redeemer does have the optional washing of feet at this service. No one is required to have their feet washed. However, if you plan to participate, wear shoes and stockings that are easy to remove and replace.



The first service is at 12:00 noon. The later service at 7:00pm has music with the stripping of the altar for Good Friday.



Following the stripping of the altar, we invite you to spend an hour watching with Jesus in the garden during the Gethsemane Vigil from about 8:30pm to 9:30pm. "Then [Jesus] came to the disciples and found them sleeping; and he said to Peter, 'So, could you not stay awake with me one hour? Stay awake and pray that you may not come into the time of trial; the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak'” (from Matthew 26).





Good Friday (April 3, 2026)



Good Friday is the Friday before Easter Day, on which the church commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. It is a day of fasting and special acts of discipline and self-denial.



There is a service at 12:00 noon and at 7:00pm.





The Great Vigil of Easter (April 4, 2026)



This liturgy is the first and primary celebration of Easter. If you can only make one service for Easter, this is the one to attend.



The service begins in darkness sometime after sunset. It consists of four parts:

The Service of Light. The Service of Lessons. Christian Initiation (Holy Baptism) or the Renewal of Baptismal Vows. The Eucharist. We start in darkness at 8:00pm with the lighting of the new fire. Hear salvation history. Sing psalms, canticles, and hymns. Rejoice with the announcement of the Resurrection of Jesus! This service takes about 2 to 2.5 hours, but it is worth it to be immersed the joy of our salvation.



We start in darkness at 8:00pm with the lighting of the new fire. Hear salvation history. Sing psalms, canticles, and hymns. Rejoice with the announcement of the Resurrection of Jesus! This service takes about 2 to 2.5 hours, but it is worth it to be immersed the joy of our salvation.

The Sunday of the Resurrection, or Easter Day



Church of the Redeemer has two services to rejoice in the Resurrection of Jesus on Easter Day. There is a simpler service at 8:00am. Then there is a festive service at 10:30am with music and joy.



