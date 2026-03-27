Shoreline ACS expands its role

Shoreline ACS van with satellite connection By Jon Anscher By Jon Anscher Shoreline ACS Public Information Officer









In Shoreline, a group of trained volunteers helps fill that gap. Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service (ACS) supports local emergency responders by providing backup communications and situational information when it matters most.





Many people think of ACS as primarily radio operators. In Shoreline, that role is expanding. The Auxiliary Communications Emergency & Disaster Information Team—known as ACEDIT—brings multiple lines of communication into a single hub for sharing information with emergency response partners.





ACEDIT is designed to bring together information from many sources and share it quickly with emergency responders. The goal is simple: help responders understand what’s happening faster, and with better context.





ACS primary repeater antenna at the CRISTA tower on Fremont and N 193rd at 285'

Last summer, the ACEDIT team put this approach into practice during a visit from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. In collaboration with the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) Drone Team and event security, ACEDIT established a mobile drone command center inside its communications van, a re-purposed aid van that serves as the organization’s mobile operations hub. Last summer, the ACEDIT team put this approach into practice during a visit from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. In collaboration with the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) Drone Team and event security, ACEDIT established a mobile drone command center inside its communications van, a re-purposed aid van that serves as the organization’s mobile operations hub.





Live drone feeds were sent to the van and streamed directly to on-site security, giving them a real-time view of activity around the building and helping them make informed security decisions throughout the event.





This fall, ACEDIT began incorporating tools like CalTopo into training exercises. Shoreline ACS volunteers use these tools in the field to record locations, notes, and images, sharing that information back to the communications van in real time or once connectivity becomes available.





ACS Communications van

Photo by Steven H. Robinson The result is a clearer, more complete picture of conditions as they unfold. The result is a clearer, more complete picture of conditions as they unfold.





ACEDIT represents a shift in how Shoreline ACS supports emergency response by bringing together on-the-ground observations, technology, and trained volunteers into a single, coordinated effort.





As emergencies grow more complex, projects like ACEDIT help ensure that local responders have the information they need, when they need it, powered by neighbors volunteering their time, training, and technical expertise.











Shoreline ACS plans to continue refining ACEDIT through training, partnerships, and community engagement, strengthening the region’s ability to respond when it matters most. Community members interested in learning more about Shoreline ACS or volunteering can find information here.

When disasters strike, one of the first things to fail is communication. Phones become overloaded, internet access may be disrupted, and responders need reliable information to understand what’s happening.