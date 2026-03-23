Shape Note singing sponsored by Pacific Northwest Sacred Harp Singers
Monday, March 23, 2026
Shape Note, or Sacred Harp, is a singing tradition with roots from England. In North America, it traveled through New England to Appalachia and the Ozarks.
Today people take part around the world in this tradition of shape note signing. People regularly sing hymns today that started from this tradition.
Through the Pacific Northwest Sacred Harp Singers (PNWSHS), this music will come to the parish hall at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer on two Sunday afternoons. Come, take part from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on March 29, and April 26, 2026
There is no admission or membership dues. A collection will be taken to cover expenses. The PNWSHS invites anyone and everyone. This singing will use the 2025 Denson Edition of The Sacred Harp. Loaner books will be available.
Church of the Redeemer is at 6220 NE 181st St in Kenmore, Washington.
Chanticleer has recorded some shape note music, including “Glorious Things of Thee are Spoken” on their Our American Journey album.
All sorts and conditions of people take part in shape note singing. For example, a punk rocker by the name José Camacho-Cerna contributed the tune Lowndes to the 2025 edition of The Sacred Harp.
Nicholas Thompson was asked to leave his church in rural Alabama after he came out. The shape note community embraced him.
Pacific Northwest Sacred Harp Singers (PNWSHS)
The PNWSHS mission is to organize, improve, expand, and encourage community shapenote singing in the Pacific Northwest through singing school classes, singings, and conventions. It serves as the umbrella organization for all shapenote singings in Washington state, and provides help as needed to shapenote singings in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, British Columbia, and Alaska.
While this singing is at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington, it is sponsored solely by the PNWSNS.
There is no admission or membership dues. A collection will be taken to cover expenses. The PNWSHS invites anyone and everyone. This singing will use the 2025 Denson Edition of The Sacred Harp. Loaner books will be available.
Church of the Redeemer is at 6220 NE 181st St in Kenmore, Washington.
What is a shape note singing?
A shape note “singing” is not a church service. On the contrary, it is a group of people coming together to sing. It is democracy in action. “We are not Baptist, Jews, Episcopalians and atheists. We are altos, tenors, trebles and basses. And we know we need each other to do this” (NPR).
There is no professional shape note singers or concerts. This music is participatory by people, with or without music education.
There are unique harmonies in this music. Jeannette Sorrell describes it this way, “It’s just a texture that, in a way sounds somewhat medieval — many open fifths and open fourths; things like that” (WFMT).
While there is no professional shape note singers, professional groups have used music from this tradition. For example, the Tudor Choir has a Christmas album of music collected by Karen Willard’s An American Christmas Harp.
A shape note “singing” is not a church service. On the contrary, it is a group of people coming together to sing. It is democracy in action. “We are not Baptist, Jews, Episcopalians and atheists. We are altos, tenors, trebles and basses. And we know we need each other to do this” (NPR).
There is no professional shape note singers or concerts. This music is participatory by people, with or without music education.
There are unique harmonies in this music. Jeannette Sorrell describes it this way, “It’s just a texture that, in a way sounds somewhat medieval — many open fifths and open fourths; things like that” (WFMT).
|Tudor Choir shapenote singing
While there is no professional shape note singers, professional groups have used music from this tradition. For example, the Tudor Choir has a Christmas album of music collected by Karen Willard’s An American Christmas Harp.
|Chanticleer on YouTube
Chanticleer has recorded some shape note music, including “Glorious Things of Thee are Spoken” on their Our American Journey album.
All sorts and conditions of people take part in shape note singing. For example, a punk rocker by the name José Camacho-Cerna contributed the tune Lowndes to the 2025 edition of The Sacred Harp.
Nicholas Thompson was asked to leave his church in rural Alabama after he came out. The shape note community embraced him.
“Sacred Harp let me be who I was, and I didn’t have to pretend to be anybody when I was at singings or with singers. And the fact that it’s being kept alive by the queer community, the, you know, minorities, I love that. I love that it’s become a melting pot of everybody” (NPR).
|Photo by Robert Chapman, taken at this year’s Pacific Northwest Convention – Washington sponsored, by the PNWSNS in February 2026. “Idumea” is the name of a well-known tune in Sacred Harp singing.
Pacific Northwest Sacred Harp Singers (PNWSHS)
The PNWSHS mission is to organize, improve, expand, and encourage community shapenote singing in the Pacific Northwest through singing school classes, singings, and conventions. It serves as the umbrella organization for all shapenote singings in Washington state, and provides help as needed to shapenote singings in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, British Columbia, and Alaska.
While this singing is at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington, it is sponsored solely by the PNWSNS.
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