Shape Note singing sponsored by Pacific Northwest Sacred Harp Singers



Shape Note, or Sacred Harp, is a singing tradition with roots from England. In North America, it traveled through New England to Appalachia and the Ozarks. Shape Note, or Sacred Harp, is a singing tradition with roots from England. In North America, it traveled through New England to Appalachia and the Ozarks.





Today people take part around the world in this tradition of shape note signing. People regularly sing hymns today that started from this tradition.



