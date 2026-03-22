League of Women Voters of Seattle King County presents “LFP Reads the Constitution” in Lake Forest Park on May 3, 2026

The nonpartisan gathering, to be hosted at Third Place Commons at the Lake Forest Park Town Center on May 3, 2026, is designed to build community, deepen civic understanding, and create a shared experience around the nation’s founding document.



“LFP Reads the Constitution” began as an idea brought forward by LFP City Councilmember Matt Muilenburg, who worked closely with local League of Women Voter members and Third Place Commons leadership to help bring the event to life.

“Simply being in the same room, reading the Constitution together, is a powerful act,” said Muilenburg. “It’s a reminder that democracy is something we practice with one another, not just something that happens far away in Washington, D.C.”

Take turns reading portions of the Constitution and key amendments aloud in an accessible, inclusive format suitable for all experience levels.

Hear the full text of the document in one continuous, shared experience.

Reflect personally on the rights, responsibilities, and structures of government described in the Constitution.

Councilmember Muilenburg’s ongoing efforts focus on increasing resident involvement with local government and strengthening the bonds and connections among neighbors across Lake Forest Park and neighboring cities.The event will take place on May 3rd, beginning at 3:00pm, and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. LFP Mayor Tom French will open the program by reading the Preamble to the Constitution, after which community members will take turns reading the remaining text and all amendments aloud.During the event, participants will:“LFP Reads the Constitution” is open to all in our local communities, regardless of prior familiarity with the Constitution or level of civic engagement. Families, new residents, long-time neighbors, and those who do not typically attend government meetings are all encouraged to participate.The event will be held at Third Place Commons at the Lake Forest Park Town Center at the intersection of Bothell & Ballinger Way, with generous sponsorship from the League of Women Voters of Seattle King County.