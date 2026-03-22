League of Women Voters of Seattle King County presents “LFP Reads the Constitution” in Lake Forest Park on May 3, 2026
Sunday, March 22, 2026
The League of Women Voters of Seattle King County is sponsoring “LFP Reads the Constitution,” a community event in Lake Forest Park that invites neighbors to come together and read the United States Constitution aloud from beginning to end. Sign up here to be a reader.
The nonpartisan gathering, to be hosted at Third Place Commons at the Lake Forest Park Town Center on May 3, 2026, is designed to build community, deepen civic understanding, and create a shared experience around the nation’s founding document.
“LFP Reads the Constitution” began as an idea brought forward by LFP City Councilmember Matt Muilenburg, who worked closely with local League of Women Voter members and Third Place Commons leadership to help bring the event to life.
“LFP Reads the Constitution” began as an idea brought forward by LFP City Councilmember Matt Muilenburg, who worked closely with local League of Women Voter members and Third Place Commons leadership to help bring the event to life.
Councilmember Muilenburg’s ongoing efforts focus on increasing resident involvement with local government and strengthening the bonds and connections among neighbors across Lake Forest Park and neighboring cities.
The event will take place on May 3rd, beginning at 3:00pm, and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. LFP Mayor Tom French will open the program by reading the Preamble to the Constitution, after which community members will take turns reading the remaining text and all amendments aloud.
During the event, participants will:
“LFP Reads the Constitution” is open to all in our local communities, regardless of prior familiarity with the Constitution or level of civic engagement. Families, new residents, long-time neighbors, and those who do not typically attend government meetings are all encouraged to participate.
The event will be held at Third Place Commons at the Lake Forest Park Town Center at the intersection of Bothell & Ballinger Way, with generous sponsorship from the League of Women Voters of Seattle King County.
The event will take place on May 3rd, beginning at 3:00pm, and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. LFP Mayor Tom French will open the program by reading the Preamble to the Constitution, after which community members will take turns reading the remaining text and all amendments aloud.
“Simply being in the same room, reading the Constitution together, is a powerful act,” said Muilenburg. “It’s a reminder that democracy is something we practice with one another, not just something that happens far away in Washington, D.C.”
During the event, participants will:
- Take turns reading portions of the Constitution and key amendments aloud in an accessible, inclusive format suitable for all experience levels.
- Hear the full text of the document in one continuous, shared experience.
- Reflect personally on the rights, responsibilities, and structures of government described in the Constitution.
“LFP Reads the Constitution” is open to all in our local communities, regardless of prior familiarity with the Constitution or level of civic engagement. Families, new residents, long-time neighbors, and those who do not typically attend government meetings are all encouraged to participate.
The event will be held at Third Place Commons at the Lake Forest Park Town Center at the intersection of Bothell & Ballinger Way, with generous sponsorship from the League of Women Voters of Seattle King County.
Special thanks to Third Place Commons for hosting the gathering and for all they do to build community. We are deeply grateful to DLC Management for their ongoing support of Third Place Commons and community programming at the LFP Town Center.
To sign up to be a reader and for all event details and updates see the website.
For questions about the event or opportunities to volunteer, community members can contact Councilmember Muilenburg at matt@haveyoumetmatt.org or LWVSKC Board Member, Phillippa Kassover at phillippakassover@yahoo.com.
Third Place Commons is a community-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering real community in real space by hosting hundreds of free events each year and presenting the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market from May to October. Learn more at www.thirdplacecommons.org
The League of Women Voters of Seattle King County is a nonprofit, nonpartisan political organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. For more than 125 years the League has encouraged informed and active participation in government and has worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues through education and advocacy. Learn more at www.lwvskc.org
To sign up to be a reader and for all event details and updates see the website.
For questions about the event or opportunities to volunteer, community members can contact Councilmember Muilenburg at matt@haveyoumetmatt.org or LWVSKC Board Member, Phillippa Kassover at phillippakassover@yahoo.com.
Third Place Commons is a community-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering real community in real space by hosting hundreds of free events each year and presenting the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market from May to October. Learn more at www.thirdplacecommons.org
The League of Women Voters of Seattle King County is a nonprofit, nonpartisan political organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. For more than 125 years the League has encouraged informed and active participation in government and has worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues through education and advocacy. Learn more at www.lwvskc.org
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