Rob Oxford: Just Call Me Weirdo

By Rob Oxford



The word “weirdo” came about in the 1970’s as a derogatory term to describe someone who was unconventional or eccentric. It was reclaimed in 2022 by a group of Seattle friends in an effort to celebrate the years 1985 – 1995 here in the Pacific Northwest.





The Weirdo logo





Rachel Crick and her Weirdo Friends Using her skills as a photographer and storyteller, she set out to document an extremely important decade in Seattle’s creative history.



Her initial intention was to merely reconnect with old friends, colleagues and former coworkers who had drifted apart. What developed is a Non-Profit and a visually stunning and informative multimedia project.



Whether those friends had started families, changed careers, moved out of the area or sadly passed away. Their memories and mark on our community have now been preserved for generations to enjoy.



Through photography and their own hand-written accounts, over 300 participants have contributed to this project. Recounting experiences during a time when unbeknownst to them, Seattle cultural history was being made.



Along with Rachel and Co-Founder Pamela Houle, artist Rosetta Greek and photographers Chris Pugh, Charles Peterson and Lance Mercer, have carefully preserved this significant period in time. Archiving the personal stories of the people who lived it.



Chris Ballew - PUSA/Caspar Babypants Charles and Lance specifically are responsible for some of the most recognizable live photos ever taken of what is considered Seattle’s Top 5. Alice In Chains, Mudhoney and captured in their infancy, Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Soundgarden.



Graphic Designers like Art Chantry, who designed some of the most iconic album covers and event posters of the day jumped on board. Lending their expertise and in Art’s case, coming up with the project's name…“As Many Weirdos As Possible”.



Art Chantry "Ventures" poster While historically and socially significant landmarks like Easy Street Records, the Central Saloon and Comet Tavern still exist and are featured in the project, others like The OK Hotel have been turned into multi-unit apartment complexes and parking garages.



For anyone familiar with the movie “Singles”, written, co-produced, directed and filmed in Seattle. The Ok Hotel was the location of the scene starring actor Matt Dillon and his fictional band Citizen Dick, featuring Pearl Jam members Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament.



"Singles" movie (featuring Eddie Vedder, Matt Dillon, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament) and their fictional band Citizen Dick Through the Weirdos project, memories live on for anyone who enjoyed a live music show, record release party, friendly gathering or late-night breakfast during this period in time.



This comprehensive celebration of Seattle’s cultural footprint also features legendary record producer, engineer and musician Jack Endino. “The guy in the engine room during the early voyages of the Battleship Grunge”.



Tribute is also paid to influential publications like the Rocket and its Editor, Charles R. Cross who left us in 2024. A lifeline to current happenings, the Rocket was the voice of a generation and instrumental for not only it’s political opinion, but its advertising and promotion of Seattle's arts and music scene.



The website



With the idea of also publishing a coffee table book, events like the upcoming



All weirdos are cordially invited to attend and if so inclined, donate to this worthy cause.



Using her skills as a photographer and storyteller, she set out to document an extremely important decade in Seattle’s creative history.Her initial intention was to merely reconnect with old friends, colleagues and former coworkers who had drifted apart. What developed is a Non-Profit and a visually stunning and informative multimedia project.Whether those friends had started families, changed careers, moved out of the area or sadly passed away. Their memories and mark on our community have now been preserved for generations to enjoy.Through photography and their own hand-written accounts, over 300 participants have contributed to this project. Recounting experiences during a time when unbeknownst to them, Seattle cultural history was being made.Along with Rachel and Co-Founder Pamela Houle, artist Rosetta Greek and photographers Chris Pugh, Charles Peterson and Lance Mercer, have carefully preserved this significant period in time. Archiving the personal stories of the people who lived it.Charles and Lance specifically are responsible for some of the most recognizable live photos ever taken of what is considered Seattle’s Top 5. Alice In Chains, Mudhoney and captured in their infancy, Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Soundgarden.Graphic Designers like Art Chantry, who designed some of the most iconic album covers and event posters of the day jumped on board. Lending their expertise and in Art’s case, coming up with the project's name…“As Many Weirdos As Possible”.While historically and socially significant landmarks like Easy Street Records, the Central Saloon and Comet Tavern still exist and are featured in the project, others like The OK Hotel have been turned into multi-unit apartment complexes and parking garages.For anyone familiar with the movie “Singles”, written, co-produced, directed and filmed in Seattle. The Ok Hotel was the location of the scene starring actor Matt Dillon and his fictional band Citizen Dick, featuring Pearl Jam members Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament.Through the Weirdos project, memories live on for anyone who enjoyed a live music show, record release party, friendly gathering or late-night breakfast during this period in time.This comprehensive celebration of Seattle’s cultural footprint also features legendary record producer, engineer and musician Jack Endino. “The guy in the engine room during the early voyages of the Battleship Grunge”.Tribute is also paid to influential publications like the Rocket and its Editor, Charles R. Cross who left us in 2024. A lifeline to current happenings, the Rocket was the voice of a generation and instrumental for not only it’s political opinion, but its advertising and promotion of Seattle's arts and music scene.The website As Many Weirdos As Possible — Poser Productions describes in significant detail what these “Weirdos” and so many more have contributed to the cause. I highly suggest watching the short video contained within to get a better idea of Poser Productions ongoing mission.With the idea of also publishing a coffee table book, events like the upcoming As Many Weirdos As Possible | Town Hall Seattle on April 17, 2026 will help turn this dream into a reality.All weirdos are cordially invited to attend and if so inclined, donate to this worthy cause.





During that time, Los Angeles glam bands were depleting the ozone with cans of “Aquanet” and “Stiff Stuff” at an alarming rate. A 17-hr. drive north by car, Seattle was quietly developing its own scene that would literally redefine rock music on a global scale.Embracing the title as a badge of honor, musicians, poets, painters, photographers, DJs, sound engineers, record promoters, bouncers and even bartenders from that era can now proudly consider themselves "Weirdos", myself included.“As Many Weirdos As Possible” has been a collaborative effort spearheaded byWhile suffering from a serious illness, Rachel began to consider her own legacy. What memories and experiences from those years could she share with her young daughter? She began to think about the importance of preserving the stories of people in her life who were still here to tell them.