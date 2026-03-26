Get First Aid Certified with the Shoreline Fire Department

Shoreline Fire Department offers American Heart Association (AHA) CPR/AED and CPR/AED/First Aid Certification Classes throughout the year.





Whether you need certification for work, volunteering, or personal preparedness, our expert instructors provide hands-on training to equip you with life-saving skills.

CPR/AED training for adults, children, and infants

Choking relief techniques

First aid basics, including wound care, burns, and medical emergencies Cost: Cost:

CPR-Only: Free or $50 with an official AHA certification card

Full CPR/AED & First Aid Class: Free or $75 with an official AHA certification card

Payment: Exact cash or check only Take advantage of this opportunity to gain life-saving skills and be prepared for emergencies.



For more information and to register, please visit Take advantage of this opportunity to gain life-saving skills and be prepared for emergencies.For more information and to register, please visit Shoreline Fire Department . Pre-registration is required, and space is limited.







