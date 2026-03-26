Get First Aid Certified with the Shoreline Fire Department
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Whether you need certification for work, volunteering, or personal preparedness, our expert instructors provide hands-on training to equip you with life-saving skills.
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 1:00pm – 5:30pm
Location: Station 61 – 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline (enter from southbound Aurora)
CPR-Only Option: If you only need CPR certification, you may attend the first portion of the class from 1:00pm – 3:00pm
This class includes:
- CPR/AED training for adults, children, and infants
- Choking relief techniques
- First aid basics, including wound care, burns, and medical emergencies
- CPR-Only: Free or $50 with an official AHA certification card
- Full CPR/AED & First Aid Class: Free or $75 with an official AHA certification card
- Payment: Exact cash or check only
For more information and to register, please visit Shoreline Fire Department. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited.
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