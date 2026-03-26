Get First Aid Certified with the Shoreline Fire Department

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Shoreline Fire Department offers American Heart Association (AHA) CPR/AED and CPR/AED/First Aid Certification Classes throughout the year. 

Whether you need certification for work, volunteering, or personal preparedness, our expert instructors provide hands-on training to equip you with life-saving skills.

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 1:00pm – 5:30pm
Location: Station 61 – 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline (enter from southbound Aurora)

CPR-Only Option: If you only need CPR certification, you may attend the first portion of the class from 1:00pm – 3:00pm

This class includes:
  • CPR/AED training for adults, children, and infants
  • Choking relief techniques
  • First aid basics, including wound care, burns, and medical emergencies
Cost:
  • CPR-Only: Free or $50 with an official AHA certification card
  • Full CPR/AED & First Aid Class: Free or $75 with an official AHA certification card
  • Payment: Exact cash or check only
Take advantage of this opportunity to gain life-saving skills and be prepared for emergencies.

For more information and to register, please visit Shoreline Fire Department. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited.


Posted by DKH at 5:08 AM
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