Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Area Consultant Liaison (TE4)
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$91,400 – $122,976 Annually
Closing Date 4/6/2026 11:59 PM
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a talented Transportation Engineer 4 to serve as the Assistant Area Consultant Liaison in Shoreline, WA. In this impactful role, you will partner with the Northwest Region Area Consultant Liaison Engineer (ACLE) to support the successful delivery of transportation projects across the region. You’ll play a key role in managing consultant contracting and procurement activities, helping ensure projects move forward efficiently, compliantly, and on schedule.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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