Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Area Consultant Liaison (TE4)

Sunday, March 29, 2026

WSDOT
Assistant Area Consultant Liaison (TE4)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$91,400 – $122,976 Annually
Closing Date 4/6/2026 11:59 PM

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a talented Transportation Engineer 4 to serve as the Assistant Area Consultant Liaison in Shoreline, WA. In this impactful role, you will partner with the Northwest Region Area Consultant Liaison Engineer (ACLE) to support the successful delivery of transportation projects across the region. You’ll play a key role in managing consultant contracting and procurement activities, helping ensure projects move forward efficiently, compliantly, and on schedule.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 3:05 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  