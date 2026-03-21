Skandia dancing April 2026: Skandia Dance Events

Dances













Don and Elaine will teach Åtabakspolska, which is a favorite Skandia dance. It is a lovely contemplative dance from Föllinge, Sweden, and will be taught at Springdans. See a video here

The band for the whole evening will be the quartet Fat Fiddles: Mira Dickey, John Parejko, Elise Snoey, and Ezra Jane Landsman on the guitar. They will provide the opportunity to dance to wonderful music, good for both dancing and listening, played on a variety of instruments, including some Hardanger fiddle music!

Lilla Spelmanslag. The members of the Lilla Spelmanslag (led by Elise Snoey, with Itsani Murfin Paz, Eva Odderson and Alex Geisendorfur) will play energetic music to get you up onto the dance floor, including, possibly a Hardanger fiddle tune or two. The long-time duo of Irene Myers and John Peekstok will play for the second half and will blend fiddle (Irene) and strummed instruments (John) to keep you up and dancing until the end with music from a variety of regions of Scandinavia.



Classes





The band for the first half of the evening will be the. The members of the Lilla Spelmanslag (led by Elise Snoey, with Itsani Murfin Paz, Eva Odderson and Alex Geisendorfur) will play energetic music to get you up onto the dance floor, including, possibly a Hardanger fiddle tune or two. The long-time duo ofwill play for the second half and will blend fiddle (Irene) and strummed instruments (John) to keep you up and dancing until the end with music from a variety of regions of Scandinavia.

The Dances at the Swedish Club after the Sunday Pancake Breakfast continue in May and June of 2026.







Time/Dates: 1-3 pm on May 3 and June 7

Location: Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA

Cost: $10 per person The dances will be fun and easy, including Schottis, Waltz, and mixers. The focus is on beginners. Singles and couples are welcome. We change partners frequently, and anybody can do either role.



Skandia and the Swedish Club are co-sponsoring Nordic dances after the Sunday pancake breakfasts at the Swedish Club. Our first dances had many new dancers, with lots of energy and enthusiasm. The music was fabulous! Based on this success, we are extending the fun through June (not happening in April though).The dances will be fun and easy, including Schottis, Waltz, and mixers. The focus is on beginners. Singles and couples are welcome. We change partners frequently, and anybody can do either role.

Bring clean shoes to change into, with smooth firm soles and low flat heels for easy turning. If you don't have dance shoes, we have dance socks to help you turn easily.









Send any questions to lisa@hambo.us or 206-258-2580.

University Heights Center FREE Monday beginner Scandinavian class





The class goes from 7-9 pm on Mondays, at the University Heights Center near UW on April 6, 20, and 27. We will continue on most Mondays through June 8. FREE!





On Monday, April 6, we will have a special Monday class, with live music and even pizza! Everyone is welcome to try it out and we hope to have many new people. Bring friends.





The focus is on beginners; advanced dancers are welcome as well. Singles and couples are welcome. We change partners frequently, and anybody can do either role. We cover basic turning skills and variants of Waltz, Pivot, Schottis, Hambo, and other lovely couple turning dances, as well as fun mixers. You are welcome to ask to work on specific dances.







The room is new, room 104 (middle floor, south side). There is parking by the building. Text the number below if you need the code to get in. Bring clean shoes to change into, with smooth soles and low flat heels for easy turning. If you don't have dance shoes, we have dance socks to help you turn easily. Show up any time; no need to pre-register. 5031 University Way NE, Seattle. The room is new, room 104 (middle floor, south side). There is parking by the building. Text the number below if you need the code to get in.









Send any questions to lisa@hambo.us or 206-258-2580.

Phinney Neighborhood blue building Wednesday Nordic dance class





The class will meet on April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, with the six-week session ending on May 6. The teachers will be Lisa and Elaine. We will review dances taught recently on Fridays or at Springdans. You may request dances as well. Singles and couples are welcome. We change partners frequently, and anybody can do either role.









Bring clean shoes to change into, with smooth soles and low flat heels for easy turning.



The class is 7-9 pm at the Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave N, Seattle (the upper, blue building, Room 1). Take the 5 bus or park in a PNA lot. The cost is $10 (Skandia members) / $12. We will continue on Wednesdays through June 17.Bring clean shoes to change into, with smooth soles and low flat heels for easy turning.





Music Events



Send any questions to lisa@hambo.us or 206-258-2580.

Skandia First Saturday Zoom Jam, April 4, 10 am to noon PDT

To join the jam, please fill out this brief



April 4, 10 am to noon PDTTo join the jam, please fill out this brief April Jam Link Registration Form . Your Zoom link will appear in the response you get when you submit the form. Please make sure to save the response as it will not automatically save. This is a recurring link that will be good until August 2026. All instruments and voices are welcome! Feel free to browse the Box.com folder where we keep notes to most of the tunes that we play.

Skandia Third Saturday Live Jam, April 18, 10 am–noon

Join again with friends at Bill and Gina Boyd’s home for Skandia's live Third Saturday jam, April 18, from 10 am - 12 pm at



April 18, 10 am–noonJoin again with friends at Bill and Gina Boyd’s home for Skandia's live Third Saturday jam, April 18, from 10 am - 12 pm at 7728 21st Ave NW, Seattle 98117 . For more information, contact Gina at (206) 817-5792 or email music@skandia-folkdance.org . All instruments and voices are welcome! Bring your favorite tunes.

Please take care. If you are feeling sick, don't come. If you've been exposed to COVID, don't come. Thank you for keeping everyone healthy.









