Costco conquers the world

Shoreline Costco in Aurora Village

Reporting from Reporting from Marianne Wilson in Chain Store Age

On the company’s earnings call, executives said Costco expects to have 28 net new openings in its current fiscal year, and is targeting 30-plus new opening annually in the “coming years.”





Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.





And we have one of our very own, here in Shoreline!









Costco Wholesale Corp. maintained momentum during its holiday quarter with better-than-expected earnings and sales fueled by strong consumer demand in-store and online.Costco currently operates 924 warehouses, including 634 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 114 in Canada, 42 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, three in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand.