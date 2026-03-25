Costco conquers the world
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
|Shoreline Costco in Aurora Village
Reporting from Marianne Wilson in Chain Store Age
Costco Wholesale Corp. maintained momentum during its holiday quarter with better-than-expected earnings and sales fueled by strong consumer demand in-store and online.
On the company’s earnings call, executives said Costco expects to have 28 net new openings in its current fiscal year, and is targeting 30-plus new opening annually in the “coming years.”
Costco currently operates 924 warehouses, including 634 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 114 in Canada, 42 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, three in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand.
Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.
And we have one of our very own, here in Shoreline!
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