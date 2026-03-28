Varsity fastpitch softball - Shorewood vs Marysville-Getchell

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Shorewood vs. Marysville-Getchell
at Meridian Park
3/26/2026
Shorewood 13 - Marysville-Getchell 3






Ellie Van Horn
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Marysville Getchell: 
  • A. Guthrie, 
  • D. Ray (3) 
  • M. Valencia (catcher)
Shorewood: 
  • Zoey Perrault
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights

Marysville Getchell: 
  • A. Guthrie 1-2 (2B)
  • G. Mooring 1-1
  • M. Valencia 1-2
Shorewood: 
  • Bella Bliss 1-1
  • Rose Gallagher 1-2
  • Emma Kellum 1-2
  • Ellie Van Horn 1-2
  • Cailin O'Leary 1-2
--Paul Jensen


Posted by DKH at 2:14 AM
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