Varsity fastpitch softball - Shorewood vs Marysville-Getchell
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Shorewood vs. Marysville-Getchellat Meridian Park
3/26/2026
Shorewood 13 - Marysville-Getchell 3
Marysville Getchell:
- A. Guthrie,
- D. Ray (3)
- M. Valencia (catcher)
- Zoey Perrault
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Marysville Getchell:
- A. Guthrie 1-2 (2B)
- G. Mooring 1-1
- M. Valencia 1-2
- Bella Bliss 1-1
- Rose Gallagher 1-2
- Emma Kellum 1-2
- Ellie Van Horn 1-2
- Cailin O'Leary 1-2
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