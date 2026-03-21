Family caregiver support program
Saturday, March 21, 2026
If so, you are offering an incredible service—but often at a high personal price. Caring for people with major physical and/or mental illnesses is far more difficult than most people realize. Caregivers are amazingly generous people who offer physical help and emotional and cognitive support to people in need, often 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They are often physically and emotionally drained, typically working alone with minimal recognition of their profoundly valuable service.
The Surrogate & Caregiver Support Team at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church knows that caregiving is an arduous task that creates needs for emotional support and good ideas about how to deliver quality care. We deeply appreciate all that caregivers do and are offering support and a free service through a Caregivers Wisdom Workshop in which they can share the valuable lessons they learn and profit from the experience of others.
Richard Stuart, psychologist currently serving on the staff of Swedish/Edmonds Hospital, will lead the group as a lay person rather than in his professional capacity. The CWW is not a therapy group, although participation may have a therapeutic effect. It is also not a training program, although participants may learn new skills. They will meet weekly online via Zoom with one optional in-person meeting each month.
If you would like to join this group, or know someone who might benefit from it, please contact us by email to: surrogateandcaregiversupport@shorelineuu.org
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