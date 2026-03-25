What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – March 25 - 31
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – March 25 - 31
This week in Shoreline is showing up with fresh energy, meaningful conversations, and plenty of ways to connect with your community. From getting your hands in the dirt at the seasonal Kruckeberg plant sale, to showing up for causes you care about, to celebrating kitten season (yes, really ), this week’s lineup reflects the heart of Shoreline, engaged, creative, and full of neighbors coming together.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Spring Plant Sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's MsK Nursery
March 27 - 29 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
The season of renewal is here, and there's no better time to breathe new life into your garden.
No Kings 3 Rally
Saturday, March 28 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Park at Town Center
Don't watch history happen, make it. "We the people" have the power in this country and are joining together to say "NO!" - to kings, corruption, mismanagement, trashing the rule of law, and trampling the Constitution. Special "No Kings 3" events are planned across the nation, including locally in Shoreline, Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, and Bothell (https://www.mobilize.us/
Shoreline's No Kings 3 rally and march is scheduled for 1-3pm (rally starts at 1:15pm)
2nd Annual Kitten Shower
Saturday, March 28 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Seattle Area Feline Rescue
SAFe Rescue invites the community to join them in celebrating the start of kitten season. Kitten season, which begins in early spring, brings a sharp increase in orphaned, abandoned, and neonatal kittens requiring round-the-clock care.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Bar Stories Legacy Program
Wednesday, March 25 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
The Legacy Project is a relaxed, meaningful storytelling even that brings people together to share stories from their lives.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Wednesday, March 25 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages.
Ridgecrest Books - Book Club
Wednesday, March 25 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Ridgecrest Books
Book club membership is open to all! No RSVP required. We have a great group of incredibly kind and respectful people who just love to talk books!
Water-Smart Gardening
Wednesday, March 25 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, North City Water District
Gardening in the Pacific Northwest presents many water related challenges—from too much stormwater, and drainage problems, to increasingly more instances of drought.
Shoreline Public Schools Foundation Spring Event Luncheon 2026
Thursday, March 26 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline School District Building
Annual fundraising luncheon celebrating success stories and supporting investments in literacy for all students in the Shoreline School District.
Always Summer Book Club event with author Heather McBreen
Thursday, March 26 6:45 PM - 8:00 PM, Always Summer Café
Join Heather McBreen at Always Summer Book Club to celebrate her new book Sunk In Love.
CityLearn: An Introduction to the WA State Immigration System
Thursday, March 26 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
Join us for an evening focused on demystifying elements of the US immigration system and learning about WA state programs and resources for immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.
Print Making Workshop
Friday, March 27 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
In this class we will learn about the history of printmaking, tools and techniques.
Connection | Weekly Psychic & Intuitive Experience
Saturday, March 28 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Salvation: Art Collective
Step into an afternoon of insight, reflection, and spiritual connection at Connection, a weekly gathering with Psychic Medium Hannah of Indigo Fox Realm.
Hand Embroidery Basics
Saturday, March 28 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
In this class, students will learn a few basic stitches that can be used to create a small design patch of their choice.
Salvation & Celebration An elevated Savage Open House
Saturday, March 28 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Art Collective
On Saturday, 3/28 the doors of @salvationartscollective will be open for an evening of inspired Savage pieces, small bites, drinks, and a fckn good time.
Julie Kim Story Time
Sunday, March 29 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM, Ridgecrest Books
It's a Ridgecrest Books story time with author/illustrator Julie Kim who will be reading from her new board book, "Love Like River and Sky." Grab a coffee and breakfast from the food trucks or Drumlin and join us!
DIY JEWELRY BAR at Salvation
Sunday, March 29 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Salvation: Art Collective
Come and make your earrings and necklaces how You want them - we can help you learn with our expert jeweler Vanessa from Lemonaid Apparel!
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
"All Offers Accepted" Spring 2026 Tool Sale
Saturday, April 4 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We’ll have thousands of tools, bikes, art supplies, upcycled art, & baked goods. Any offer accepted for tools and art supplies!
Shoreline Fire Department Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 4 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM, Richmond Beach Salt Water Park
Join the Shoreline Fire Department at the Annual Easter Egg Hunt!
Food truck starts at 12:00 PM
Egg hunt begins promptly at 1:00 PM
This event is for children ages 1–10, and we’ll have plenty of Shoreline firefighters on hand to help make it a fun and safe experience for everyone.
NW Víla Fest 2026: Celebrate the Art of Bellydance
April 10 - 12, Shoreline College
NW Víla Fest aims to grow the bellydance community in Seattle and worldwide. From dynamic workshops to evening showcases, join us for a weekend of art and connection.
Mo Money, Mo Problems Night Market
Saturday, April 18 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Art Collective
Tax season is stressful. Art isn't. Join us for a night of art, music, food, and extravagance - you earned it. New artists, new vendors, and of course - twinkle lights - all in our yard at SALVATION.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
Posted by DKH at 4:43 AM
Tags: what's happening
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